92 Moose

Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!

There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm

While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WMUR.com

Video: Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire

The first wintry storm system of the season continues to move though today. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout the day. The storm clears out this afternoon and evening then cold temperatures and mountain snow showers persist through the weekend.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Cold continues in New Hampshire, with snow, mix in forecast

Much colder temperatures to start this week. It will be a very cold night ahead. Then late Tuesday into Wednesday a storm system brings wintry precipitation to parts of New Hampshire. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout Wednesday. Teens...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Granite Staters prepare for first snowfall of the season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the snow makes its way to New Hampshire, Granite Staters are gearing up for its arrival. Manchester is expected to see a mix of snow and rain from the incoming storm while other areas will have their first plowable snowfall of the season. >> Snow,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
MAINE STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

