Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Few flakes for some as chilly weather continues in New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continuing to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the chance of passing flurries, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. Evening snow or rain showers and squalls come to an end. Then it is partly cloudy overnight...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly Friday with scattered snow showers for parts of New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. Today looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North Country...
Will Maine See A Snowy Thanksgiving Weekend? Signs Point To Yes!
There is a very good chance that the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday season could be punctuated by a snowstorm. Sure, we are still about a week away from the Thanksgiving weekend, but as of Thursday, November 17th, the National Weather Service is calling for an above average chance that we are going to be dealing with snow on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
NECN
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
WMUR.com
Video: Breezy, chilly Thursday; passing snow showers for parts of New Hampshire
A chilly pattern for the next several days as the flow comes out of Canada...some snow showers are possible today and Friday. Today will feature clouds and sunshine along with the chance of passing snow showers. It will be breezy and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, a few westerly gusts could be near 30 mph.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow, rain moving out of New Hampshire
The first wintry storm system of the season continues to move though today. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout the day. The storm clears out this afternoon and evening then cold temperatures and mountain snow showers persist through the weekend.
WMUR.com
Video: Cold continues in New Hampshire, with snow, mix in forecast
Much colder temperatures to start this week. It will be a very cold night ahead. Then late Tuesday into Wednesday a storm system brings wintry precipitation to parts of New Hampshire. The White Mountains and North Country will see the first plowable snow and wintry driving conditions throughout Wednesday. Teens...
WMUR.com
Granite Staters prepare for first snowfall of the season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the snow makes its way to New Hampshire, Granite Staters are gearing up for its arrival. Manchester is expected to see a mix of snow and rain from the incoming storm while other areas will have their first plowable snowfall of the season. >> Snow,...
WGME
Winter storm to bring tricky travel conditions to parts of Maine Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The first snow of the season is on the way to much of Maine for Wednesday, with some parts of Maine seeing just rain, and other areas receiving an icy mix. Travel conditions will be treacherous in parts of the state on Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet and...
WMTW
Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
WMTW
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Futurecast maps show where snow, rain could fall Wednesday
VIDEO: Take a look at a pair of hour-by-hour looks at how the winter weather system could take shape for Wednesday. Read the full forecast here.
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as first wintry storm system of season moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Wednesday morning as thestate's first winter storm system of the season moved through. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
This Year’s New Hampshire Ice Castles Will Have a New 21+ Ice Bar
It's hard to believe that the Ice Castles have been gracing us with their presence here in New Hampshire for 10 years. If you have never experienced this Winter Wonderland in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, it is truly a feast for the eyes. They have slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces, and sculptures all made entirely from ice and snow. Did you know their team of ice artisans grow, harvest, and place each icicle by hand? That is some serious manual labor.
Comments / 0