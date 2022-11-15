Read full article on original website
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
8 Northeast Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
High home prices, low supply and rising mortgage rates have caused the housing market to cool off some, which, if that trend continues, could eventually cause home values to plummet, according to...
City Council approves $200,000 for public art
The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
Local businesses celebrate 40 years on Monroe Avenue
Shop Small Monroe will be holding an event on Saturday, November 26 known as "Small Business Saturday."
Bello: $5M for Monroe Co. nursing homes amid staffing crisis
Staffing shortages continue to be a challenge in these facilities, partly contributing to a consistent backlog in hospitals, where older patients await placement.
Packed house in Irondequoit as St. Thomas school redevelopment discussed
The Town of Irondequoit told News 8 they have not received an application for rezoning the area yet, and would not comment further on the matter.
Local leaders provide update on gun violence in Rochester
Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other officials, discussed various programs, initiatives, and locations around Rochester.
Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
Rochester Police Accountability Board terminates executive director after member vote
Despite the pleas from staff, a majority of the board agreed to fire Reynolds and begin the search for a permanent Executive Director.
Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester
The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
New Yorkers, Rochester rallies for ‘Climate, Jobs & Justice’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rallies were held across New York State today — including Rochester — to celebrate the launch of the New York Renews coalition’s Climate, Jobs & Justice Package. The package demands the state to fully fund and implement New York’s Climate Act. This...
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester
Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County
As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
City Walk 2023 Winter & Spring Schedule
Rochester’s walking happy hour kicks off a new season. The first City Walk kicked off in May 2018 and they became a regular sold-out walking happy hour. They happen each month on second Wednesdays in a new Rochester neighborhood. Get your tickets quick, because they tend to sell out fast (sometimes within 24 hours). The first 2023 City Walk kicks off Jan. 11 in the Public Market area visiting Velvet Belly, Bitter Honey, and Ziggy’s. City Walks will run through winter. Get out of the house and find your new favorite restaurants with friends at a City Walk Rochester NY happy hour.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
Edison Career and Technology School holds second-annual career fair
National Apprenticeship Week is an opportunity, according to school officials, to highlight how apprenticeships can help address workforce challenges in the nation.
Residents voice concern on Fishers Fire District taxes, merging services
Editor’s note: Story has been updated to clarify the name of Victor Farmington Volunteer Ambulance. VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in Ontario County are trying to find a balance between the tax rate for emergency services and quality of care. At a meeting Tuesday with the Fishers Fire District Board, the public weighed in on […]
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
