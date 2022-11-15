ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

CITY News

City Council approves $200,000 for public art

The legislation represents the first allocations in years from the city’s “percent-for-art” fund. Rochester City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two $100,000 contracts for a pair of major public art initiatives in or on city-owned properties. One of the initiatives covers the administration of a mural program, and the other covers the oversight of a “public art installations program” that could include anything from sculptures to temporary performing arts productions. “These programs align...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

New Yorkers, Rochester rallies for ‘Climate, Jobs & Justice’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rallies were held across New York State today — including Rochester — to celebrate the launch of the New York Renews coalition’s Climate, Jobs & Justice Package. The package demands the state to fully fund and implement New York’s Climate Act. This...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester

Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

NFTA Cancels All Bus Service in Erie County

As the snow has started to arrive in Western New York, officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority have made a decision that will impact travel all over the region and is in line with the state of emergency that New York State has put in place in the 11 counties that will feel the greatest impact of the storm.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
rochesteralist.com

City Walk 2023 Winter & Spring Schedule

Rochester’s walking happy hour kicks off a new season. The first City Walk kicked off in May 2018 and they became a regular sold-out walking happy hour. They happen each month on second Wednesdays in a new Rochester neighborhood. Get your tickets quick, because they tend to sell out fast (sometimes within 24 hours). The first 2023 City Walk kicks off Jan. 11 in the Public Market area visiting Velvet Belly, Bitter Honey, and Ziggy’s. City Walks will run through winter. Get out of the house and find your new favorite restaurants with friends at a City Walk Rochester NY happy hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
ROCHESTER, NY
