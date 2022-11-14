Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Classes canceled at McMinnville High School after reported shooting in the area
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Reported gunfire near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning prompted the school to cancel classes for the day, the McMinnville Police Department reported. Several people who live near the high school called police around 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying they'd heard what sounded like gunshots in the...
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
KXL
Man And Teen Arrested In Salem Carjacking
(Salem, OR) — A 14-year-old and a 20-year-old have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Salem on Friday night. Salem Police say the victim reported the suspects using a rifle to force them from their car. Police found the car near Hawthorne Avenue and Mission Street Southeast and took the two suspects into custody. They seized a semi-automatic shotgun and an automatic rifle that were both loaded. 20-year-old Elijah Sierzega, of Salem, faces robbery and other charges. The 14-year-old is charged in Marion County Juvenile court.
KOMO News
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oregon, authorities say
Beaverton, Ore. (KATU) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Oregon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night. Police said deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. Deputies arrived...
kykn.com
Arrest Made In Social Media Threat Against School Campuses
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police officers Monday, arrested a middle-school student as part of the recent investigation into threats made against two Salem school campuses on a social media platform. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, the police dispatch center began receiving multiple calls from concerned parents...
kezi.com
Deputies seeking help in finding suspected vehicle thief
LYONS, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a person suspected in several cases of stolen vehicles. According to the LCSO, Billy Raymond Edge, 32, of Lyons, is a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. The LCSO says Edge stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say members of the public should not approach Edge. The LCSO says Edge has multiple warrants for his arrest, has recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and is suspected of recently evading law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Nov. 15 public safety round-up
Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
polkio.com
Salem man gets life sentence in West Salem deadly shooting
A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.
kykn.com
Adult And Juvenile Arrested In Friday Night Carjacking
Salem, Ore. — Two suspects were arrested on November 11, after the report of a carjacking on Friday night in northeast Salem. Shortly before 10 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Felina AV NE. The caller recounted being approached at rifle-point and ordered to exit their vehicle after, by happenstance, they witnessed an assault.
Jury convicts Federico
Former Woodburn High School teacher, football coach sentenced to 30 months for sexual abuseFormer Woodburn High School football coach Nicholas Federico was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with charges of sexual abuse dating back to the coach's October 2019 arrest. A jury found Federico guilty of 8 counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of luring a minor, one of the latter charges dates back to July 2015, according to a Marion County Circuit Court file. Federico, 41, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and is required to register as a sex offender. A D V E R...
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Comments / 0