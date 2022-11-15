Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
'Manal was light' U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12. Nando Felten, a past student of Kadry's at University Prep Art & Design...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's tree lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 6:20 Friday night, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit will be lighting the world's tallest red kettle Downtown at Campus Martius Park. The lighting signifies the start of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign which this year has an $8.2 million goal. Jacquelyn Cook of...
Tv20detroit.com
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening. Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
Tv20detroit.com
INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after Michigan beats Illinois to get to 11-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy talks one-on-one with Brad Galli after beating Illinois to get to 11-0. Watch the interview in the video below:
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was shot & killed by Detroit police
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago. The family of K'Azia Miller joined together to celebrate the young mother's life. At the vigil, tonight Miller's family shared words of prayer but also calls for justice.
Tv20detroit.com
INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Michigan's Jake Moody was all smiles after kicking game-winning field goal. "I'm just glad that my last game at the Big House we came out with a win. No better way to do it," he said.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully when Chief James White stepped in to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another day, another standoff in Detroit. But this one had a very different outcome than what we’ve reported on too much lately. Detroit Police Department Chief James White went into the home himself and talked with the alleged gunman, bringing him out without firing any more shots.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD seeks federal charges for men suspected of carjacking food delivery driver at gunpoint
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "He was quite scared. He said he feared for his life," an undercover Detroit Police Department officer said about a food delivery driver who was carjacked at gunpoint around midnight Friday. The robbery was a setup from the start. Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiters protest Munoz Realty to complain about substandard rental units as eviction rise
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dozens of Detroiters were out Friday, protesting Munoz Realty on Michigan Avenue. One of those protesting was Derek Grigsby. “Is it too much to ask to have decent housing? Come on now. I mean capitalism has gone too far,” said Grigsby. Grigsby is with the...
Tv20detroit.com
2 men to stand trial on murder charges in deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak
Two men who are facing murder charges in the deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak will stand trial in Livingston County. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, were bound over for trial on 11 counts each of second-degree murder. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Cadden was the owner...
Tv20detroit.com
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
Tv20detroit.com
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence against Galloway is tainted
(WXYZ) — There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki. Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen called much of the evidence in the case into question, saying it was based on privileged material. This means much of the...
Comments / 0