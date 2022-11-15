ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Northville couple to be honored with memorial service

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Northville couple that died after a rollover crash will be honored in a memorial service Monday evening. Just after midnight on November 12, Manal Kadry and her husband Dr. Omar Salamen's car left the road as the couple attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood. Police say the car hit a tree near 7 Mile Road and Napier Road and the couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI
2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say the victim in that incident was shot in the neck. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
DETROIT, MI

