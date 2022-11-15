Read full article on original website
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
Michigan adds 12,860 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 123 deaths
The State of Michigan added 12,860 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,837 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
What's the status of construction projects on I-75, I-96, I-696 and I-275?
(WXYZ) — Construction season is wrapping up in metro Detroit, which means getting around will be a little bit easier...for now. But remember, it's only temporary. I checked in with the Michigan Department of Transportation on four major projects that slowed drivers down this year. Starting with I-696 in...
Detroit Weather: Snow chance tonight, then more likely tomorrow afternoon and Friday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today. Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with little to no accumulation in Metro Detroit....
Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 closed due to 'deteriorating conditions'
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 The Lodge Freeway is closed until further notice. MDOT said the bridge has deteriorating conditions so pedestrians will be unable to walk over it. Instead, access over M-10 is available to the north at Forest Ave. or to...
'Manal was light' U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12. Nando Felten, a past student of Kadry's at University Prep Art & Design...
What is HypnoBirthing? How the common practice of self-hypnosis helps achieve a fear-free birth
(WXYZ) — Self-hypnosis to achieve a fear-free birth. It might sound odd, but that hasn’t stopped couples across metro Detroit from running to try it out. We’re talking about HypnoBirthing, a decades-old practice, popularizing amongst local couples. The practice is said to help create a more enjoyable, empowering labor - whether the birth is natural or surgical.
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
WWII bracelet found in the Alps returned to family in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — On July 16, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria. Russell O’Rourke's uncle died in the crash. “He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said...
Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.
