Michigan State

Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
Michigan adds 12,860 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 123 deaths

The State of Michigan added 12,860 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,837 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state, there...
What is HypnoBirthing? How the common practice of self-hypnosis helps achieve a fear-free birth

(WXYZ) — Self-hypnosis to achieve a fear-free birth. It might sound odd, but that hasn’t stopped couples across metro Detroit from running to try it out. We’re talking about HypnoBirthing, a decades-old practice, popularizing amongst local couples. The practice is said to help create a more enjoyable, empowering labor - whether the birth is natural or surgical.
Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.
