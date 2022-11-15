ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Covid-19 death registrations remain steady at low level

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzq17_0jBH9WsK00

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales look to have levelled off, in fresh evidence the recent wave has peaked.

Some 650 deaths registered in the week to November 4 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is broadly unchanged from the 651 registrations in the previous week, but also 5% below the 687 that were registered two weeks earlier.

Deaths began to rise in mid-September, driven by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

But this increase looks to have peaked in mid-October – and at a level below those seen in previous waves of the virus.

During the summer wave, deaths in England and Wales peaked at 810 in the week to July 29.

And at the start of the year, weekly deaths peaked at 1,484.

This was well below the numbers seen during the first stage of the pandemic, before the roll-out of vaccines, when the weekly total topped 8,000.

Separate ONS figures published last week showed that an estimated 1.3 million people in private households in England were likely to have had coronavirus in the week to November 1, down from 1.6 million in the previous week.

Wales has also seen a fall, with 72,400 people estimated to have had Covid-19 in the same period, down from 77,500.

It could take another couple of weeks for the drop in infections to be mirrored clearly in the number of death registrations.

This is because the trend in registrations tends to lag behind the trend in infections, due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row

Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September. Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked. Health experts...
newschain

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

Ukraine’s electricity grid operator has warned of hours-long power outages as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Ukrenergo said outages could last for several...
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

‘Risk of European cancer epidemic in next 10 years’ if weaknesses not addressed

An estimated one million cancer diagnoses were missed across Europe in the last two years, and a new report suggests the impact of Covid-19 could set back European cancer results by almost a decade. Researchers say the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in cancer health systems and in the research landscape...
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Ukrainian refugees complete hospitality training course

A group of Ukrainian refugees have graduated from a training course in Scotland. Seven refugees and seven other students completed the Learning for Life hospitality programme run by drinks company Diageo. The students spent six weeks training at the Learning for Life Academy in Edinburgh, which included work experience at...
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer Matt Ratana

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering a Met police officer inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Louis De Zoysa was not required to enter any plea during a court appearance on Friday which heard that his trial, lasting up to three weeks, will start on June 6.
newschain

Half the children from humanitarian ship Ocean Viking have ‘fled French centres’

More than half the children who disembarked from the Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship last week have fled from migrant reception centres, French authorities said. Some 26 of the 44 unaccompanied youngsters have escaped the facilities made available to them, the council of the southern French Var region said in a statement on Friday.
newschain

Jake Quickenden has testicular examination during Loose Men special

Viewers have praised Jake Quickenden after he underwent a testicular examination live on air. The former X Factor contestant, 34, appeared during an all-male takeover of Loose Women to have the test. Joining Vernon Kay, Larry Lamb, Olly Murs and Ade Adepitan wearing a white dressing gown, he spoke about...
newschain

Ports, Border Force, driving tests and licences to be hit by strikes

Civil servants in the Home Office, Border Force, Department for Transport and Defra are to take industrial action, affecting ports, PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions. The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said action will start in mid-December and continue for a...
newschain

Police identify remains of four men found following mill fire

The remains of four men found following a mill fire have been identified after police travelled to Vietnam to collect DNA samples. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in July after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on May 7. On...
newschain

Return of Scot held in Iraqi jail over Qatar bank ‘debt’ is delayed

A Scottish man who was reportedly held in an Iraqi prison over a bank debt will arrive back in Scotland on Saturday morning. The PA news agency understands that Brian Glendinning, 43, from Kincardine, Fife, will arrive at Edinburgh Airport at about 8.30am and will be greeted by family and friends.
newschain

Council calls for housing stock to be returned following mould exposure death

Rochdale council has called for housing stock to be returned to local authority control as the family of a two-year-old boy who died from exposure to mould say they are awaiting action. Earlier this week, an inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak found he died in December 2020 from...
newschain

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul which killed six

A Turkish court has sent 17 suspects to jail pending trial after a deadly street bombing in Istanbul, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial,...
newschain

No trip worries for Henderson as Constitution Hill returns

All eyes will be on Constitution Hill at Ascot on Saturday as Nicky Henderson’s potential superstar makes his highly-anticipated return to action in the Coral Hurdle. The master of Seven Barrows admitted to wondering what his former stable jockey Barry Geraghty had sold him in May of last year, with the then four-year-old reportedly showing little in his early training.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
167K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy