ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
The Independent

Google to pay $392m to 40 states over location tracking in ‘historic win’ for users

Google will pay $391.5 million to 40 US states following an investigation into how users’ locations are tracked.State attorneys general called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in history and a major win against corporate surveilance of citizens.“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.“Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking.” At a news conference, Tong urged consumers to “do a little...
ARIZONA STATE
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Android Authority

Musk pushes Twitter's paid verification rollout to November 29

He wants the service to be "rock solid." Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of Twitter’s paid verification system until the end of the month. This comes after tons of fake verified accounts flooded Twitter, forcing Musk to halt the $8 Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter’s paid verification goof-up is...
TechCrunch

New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy