The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
We’re Now 8 Billion Humans on Planet Earth. So, What Happened to India’s ‘Billionth Baby?’
May 11, 2000. 05:05AM. Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Aastha Arora’s birth into a middle-class Punjabi family in the second-most populous country in the world was perhaps destined to be ordinary, had it not aligned with the “stars” of the 2001 census commission of India. “On May 11,...
Population growth projected in Africa as world hits 8 billion inhabitants
In tonight's edition: As jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah breaks his seven-month-long hunger strike, Egypt's human rights record comes into the spotlight as the COP27 climate summit continues. Also, Senegal recently imposed a price cap on various items from food to rent, as inflation continues to bite, but not everyone has welcomed the move. Plus the world has officially surpassed 8 billion inhabitants. As the global population grows, the majority of that growth is projected to come from five countries on the African continent. We take a closer look.
Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone
A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges
"By Dan Ikpoyi and Chinedu AsaduThe world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.And over the next three decades, the West African nation's population is expected to...
How the world population doubled to 8 billion in less than 50 years
On Tuesday, the Earth’s population is projected to surpass 8 billion people. While the average family size has decreased from five children per family in the 20th century to two in recent years, the population is continuing to expand.
