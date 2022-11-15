Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has. Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt's lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening. Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home...
Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims
Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
Race for Nevada’s secretary of state seat could determine next presidential election
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is challenging Republican Jim Marchant, who pledged to ‘fix’ country and secure Trump victory in 2024
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, securing Democratic control of Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is projected to defeat Republican Adam Laxalt, putting an end to a nail-biter of a race and ensuring Democrats will maintain their Senate majority. NBC News and CBS News both called the race around 9:18 pm. ET. Cortez Masto, the nation’s first Latina senator who...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Democrats flip House seat in New Mexico with Vasquez victory
Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has won election to Congress in New Mexico's 2nd District, defeating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell.
Who won the elections? Why Arizona, Nevada, California and other races are still too close to call
Thousands of uncounted votes remain in crucial contests in Arizona and Nevada as control of the Senate and House are at stake.
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Cortez Masto after Senate win: ‘Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us’
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told supporters on Sunday that “Nevadans rejected the far-right politicians working to divide us” after winning her reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt and cementing Democrats’ majority in the Senate a second time. Cortez Masto won the Nevada Senate race against Laxalt...
Republican Kirkmeyer concedes to Democrat Caraveo in 8th District race
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday evening conceded to Democrat Yadira Caraveo in the 8th Congressional District race, one of Colorado’s most competitive midterm contests. Why it matters: It marks the first time the state is expected to send a Latina to Congress and suggests her candidacy galvanized Latino voters...
Nevada's Laxalt concedes to Cortez Masto days after midterm election Senate race is called
Republican U.S. Senate candidate for the state of Nevada Adam Laxalt has conceded to Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, saying an election challenge "would not alter the ultimate outcome." Laxalt posted the concession statement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Cortez-Masto was projected to keep her seat by the Fox News...
Political analysts weigh in on midterm election results, Democrats holding the Senate
Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate, with projected wins in Nevada and Arizona. Control of the U.S. House is still undecided but Republicans appear to have a slight edge. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Some Nevada Democrats blame party infighting for defeats
Why did Nevada's Steve Sisolak become the only incumbent Democratic governor to lose his seat? Some Democrats blame party infighting.
Comments / 0