No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
WLOS.com
Thursday Weather Update: Dangerously cold temperatures to end the week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cold is the name of the game today! Temperatures are there until the 20s and 30s this morning as cold air continues to sink into the region. Winds are fairly light, but still enough to make it feel crisp and cold this morning. Despite a...
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Gaston County remains identified as missing man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
wccbcharlotte.com
See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business
SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Raleigh News & Observer
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
‘What do I do?’: Man scams woman’s family out of home in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man scammed a woman and her family out of a home to live in, police said. Tammy Patterson now has 10 days to move out of her dream home in the Autumn Ridge community in Gastonia. Patterson lived in a shed in Lincolnton and spent...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
WCNC
Catawba County school bus accident
More than 60 kids and 4 teachers from Mountain View Elementary in Catawba County were on board a bus when it crashed into another car. All passengers are okay.
wach.com
'We thought we lived in a safe area,' Home break-in leaves Weaverville homeowners shaken
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Erik Torrez came home to find his front door unlocked and open on Sunday, Nov. 6. Torrez said there had been a lot of bear activity in the area, which is what he assumed had happened, until he walked inside. He said he went through...
focusnewspaper.com
Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
Home in Mooresville opens its doors to offer hope to women and children without a home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community group is using a non-judgmental approach -- with dignity and faith as core values -- to provide hope to women and children living in Mooresville without a home. "We want everyone here to be able to live with dignity, just like all the other...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
carolinaepicurean.com
European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden
NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
wccbcharlotte.com
Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather
The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
