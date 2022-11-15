ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

WCNC

No serious injuries after school bus accident in Catawba County, officials say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The driver of a school bus has been cited following an accident in Catawba County Thursday afternoon,according to school officials. Catawba County Schools said the accident happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127 around noon. According to initial reports, the driver of the bus attempted to turn left and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling south on Highway 127.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Gaston County remains identified as missing man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified human remains found earlier this month as a missing man from Lincolnton. On Wednesday, Gaston County police said that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner's Office had identified remains found on Nov. 9 as those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, 27. Roark was reported...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina

For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
NEWLAND, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

See Photos: Fire Destroys Shelby Business

SHELBY, N.C. — Officials say multiple fire stations responded to the fire, which broke out around midnight on Sam Lattimore Road. The Boiling Springs Fire and Rescue Department posted the pictures the following day, November 15th. The fire happened at Champion Automotive. Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke to...
SHELBY, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Linville Caverns

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
MARION, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda

SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
SALUDA, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
POLK COUNTY, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

European Market – hard to find specialty foods in Arden

NOTE: I was at a cooking demo tonight (11/15/22) and the new-ish European Market in Arden, NC came up. Forgetting I’d only posted about it on Facebook, I told interested folks they could search this website for information, especially the Market’s address. Realizing it wasn’t on my website after getting home, I’m sharing my Facebook post here so they can find the information.
ARDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather

The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...

