CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’
Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy freezes millions worth of crypto company funds
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to have knock-on effects throughout the crypto industry with multiple crypto-focused companies reporting significant amounts of their capital stuck on FTX. Between Nov. 11 to 14 three crypto companies announced large losses with one of them having to lay off workers to...
CoinTelegraph
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
Aussie stock exchange abandons blockchain plans, leaving $170M hole
The long-anticipated plans by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to use blockchain to bring its clearing and settlements system into the 21st century have just been canceled. In a Nov. 17 statement, ASX announced it had paused all current activities of its “CHESS replacement project” following an independent review from...
CoinTelegraph
FTX acquisition no more: Canadian exchange Bitvo backs off the deal
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its expected acquisition agreement with FTX and will continue operating independently. Bitvo’s shareholder, Pateno Payments, has discontinued the acquisition deal with FTX Canada and FTX Trading in accordance with the agreement terms, Bitvo announced on Nov. 15. The firm emphasized that its operations...
CoinTelegraph
LBank establishes blockchain and crypto fund for Web3 development in Africa
Internet City, Dubai, Nov. 10, 2022 — Blockchain crypto investment group LBank Labs announces the establishment of its new crypto investment fund targeted toward Web3 development in Africa. LBank Labs plans to establish a series of regional development funds in South Korea, Southeast Asia and more. This is the first of the sequence of new investment funds from LBank Labs.
CoinTelegraph
How a single strategy crypto algorithm gained 176.31% while Bitcoin tanked 65% in 2022
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of how one simple rule created the kind of insane return on investment noted in the headline — during one of the worst Crypto Winters in recent history — let’s be clear on one thing. You can’t copy this now.
CoinTelegraph
Aussie treasurer promises crypto regulation next year amid FTX debacle
The Australian government has doubled down on its commitment towards a robust regulatory framework for crypto following the catastrophic collapse of FTX last week. A spokesperson for Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury said it is now planning on regulations to improve investor protection next year, according to a Nov. 16 report from the AFR.
CoinTelegraph
Could Hong Kong really become China’s proxy in crypto?
With its partial autonomy, the island city of Hong Kong has traditionally served as “a gate to China” — the local trade center, backed by transparent English-style common law and an openly pro-business government strategy. Could the harbor, home to seven million inhabitants, inherit this role in relation to the crypto industry, becoming a proxy for mainland China’s experiments with crypto?
CoinTelegraph
Abu Dhabi grants Binance financial services permission, economist hits out
Abu Dhabi’s Global Market (ADGM) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority have granted cryptocurrency exchange Binance clearance to offer its services in the region. An official announcement from the United Arab Emirates capital’s financial center confirmed that Binance will be cleared to offer cryptocurrency custodial services to professional clients once it has met the requirements for its Financial Services Permission.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi platforms see profits amid FTX collapse and CEX exodus
A week after the fallout from the FTX and Alameda chaos, some on-chain data points are interesting to observe. Although record amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are leaving the exchanges, not all decentralized applications (DApps) and protocols have shown growth, mainly due to reliance on FTX and Alameda.
CoinTelegraph
US crypto exchanges lead Bitcoin exodus: Over $1.5B in BTC withdrawn in one week
Bitcoin (BTC) has flooded out of exchanges in the past week as users become wary of security and regulatory scrutiny. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows United States exchanges in particular seeing heavy BTC balance reductions. U.S. exchanges lead BTC exodus. In the wake of the FTX scandal, efforts...
CoinTelegraph
Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses
Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
CoinTelegraph
FTX and Alameda likely colluded from the very beginning: Report
According to a new report published by blockchain analytics firm Nansen on Nov. 17, bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX was allegedly intertwined with crypto trading firm Alameda Research from the very beginning. Both entities were created by crypto businessman Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now being considered for extradition by U.S. authorities for his role in the collapse of the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
FTX downfall was a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong have applauded the work of citizen journalists and blockchain analysts surrounding the unfolding FTX crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. In a Nov. 16 tweet that has been retweeted over 9,000 times at the time of writing, Armstrong suggested that it has been...
CoinTelegraph
Blockstream CEO Adam Back talks Bitcoin over a game of Jenga
Ever since his childhood years, Adam Back, now CEO of Blockstream, would spend his time fidgeting with programming code to look for encryption keys embedded in the software. Born in 1970, the London native completed his A-levels in mathematics, physics and economics before focusing on computing science and earning a Ph.D. from the University of Exeter. Having devoted his career to applied cryptography, Back invented HashCash in 1997, a proof-of-work system used to limit email spam and denial-of-service attacks that later became more renowned for its use in Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, Back was one of the few people to be cited in the original Bitcoin white paper.
CoinTelegraph
Tim Draper still positive on $250K Bitcoin price prediction in 2023
Billionaire venture capitalist and serial blockchain investor Tim Draper is not giving up on his near-term Bitcoin (BTC) prediction despite the recent issues in the cryptocurrency industry. Draper continues to stick with his optimistic prediction that Bitcoin will hit $250,000 in 2023 despite the ongoing crypto crisis fueled by FTX.
CoinTelegraph
Bybit releases reserve wallet addresses amid calls for transparency
Crypto exchange Bybit publicly released the addresses of its largest crypto wallets on Nov. 16. This came on the heels of FTX’s collapse and calls within the industry for greater transparency. Bybit listed the addresses in a press release. Nansen also produced a dashboard of Bybit’s wallets, which indicated...
CoinTelegraph
Hive Blockchain revenue declines by 44% Y/Y despite overall mining production surge
According to its second-quarter (ending Sept. 30) earnings presentation released on Nov. 15, Vancouver-based digital assets mining company Hive Blockchain’s revenue declined by 44% year over year to $29.6 million. During the same period, the company’s net income also decreased from $59.8 million in the prior year’s quarter to a loss of $37 million.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners send less BTC to exchanges since 2020 halving despite FTX
Bitcoin (BTC) miners may be sending more BTC to exchanges this month — but overall, their sales have crashed since 2020. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirms that daily miner transfers to exchanges have decreased by two-thirds or more. Miners cool BTC exchange sales after FTX spike. After...
