Wet snow for Tuesday morning commute

Occasional wet snow will continue to fall Tuesday morning. Forecasters say we could see another inch or two with a storm total snowfall of 1-3 inches.

Snow will continue later this morning; total accumulation 1-3 inches; then rather cloudy and quite chilly this afternoon. High approaching 40.

Some clearing tonight; watch for slick spots. Low 25-30.

Tomorrow: brisk and cold with periods of clouds and sunshine; a few afternoon flurries. High 38.

Thursday: some sun, then turning cloudy and cold. High 41.

Friday: even colder, despite some sun. High 30-35.

