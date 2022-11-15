Wet snow for Tuesday morning commute
Occasional wet snow will continue to fall Tuesday morning. Forecasters say we could see another inch or two with a storm total snowfall of 1-3 inches.
Snow will continue later this morning; total accumulation 1-3 inches; then rather cloudy and quite chilly this afternoon. High approaching 40.
Some clearing tonight; watch for slick spots. Low 25-30.
Tomorrow: brisk and cold with periods of clouds and sunshine; a few afternoon flurries. High 38.
Thursday: some sun, then turning cloudy and cold. High 41.
Friday: even colder, despite some sun. High 30-35.
