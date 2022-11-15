ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

What lawmakers are saying about Trump's run for the presidency

Republican lawmakers danced around the question when asked if they would support Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday that he was running again for president, in 2024. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. "That's a really good thing,"
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns

The head of the FBI says the bureau has "national security concerns" about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices. The FBI has "a number of concerns," director Christopher Wray told a...
WFAE

The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Poland says missile strike on its land appears to be an accident by Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's president said Wednesday it appears a missile that landed just inside the country's border was from Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident." "We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces," President Andrzej Duda said. "However,...
WFAE

Federal judge blocks the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42

A federal judge has blocked the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42. Now, those restrictions allowed immigration authorities to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally without giving them a chance to seek asylum. And this ruling could have major implications for immigration policy on the southern border at a time when migrant apprehensions are already at a record high.
LOUISIANA STATE
WFAE

Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race

Every election denier that tried to become a top election official in a battleground state lost in this year's midterm elections. They include Jim Marchant, a Nevada Republican who falsely claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He organized a coalition of secretary of state candidates across the country pledging that if they won, Donald Trump would again be president in 2024. But Marchant lost to Democratic attorney Cisco Aguilar, who joins us now. So you're going to be Nevada's next secretary of state. What was at stake in this race for you?
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes - live: Heavily pregnant Theranos founder arrives in court as Silicon Valley braces for verdict

Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes is set to learn her fate today as she is sentenced for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup. The heavily pregnant 38-year-old arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose at around 9.30am Pacific time with husband Billy Evans and parents Christian and Noel Holmes.Prosecutors have asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Assistant US attorney Robert Leach called the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has...
The Associated Press

Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Congress unconstitutionally gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, or HISA, is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit — in two rulings issued Friday — ruled in favor of opponents of the act in lawsuits brought by horseracing associations and state officials in Texas, Louisiana and West Virginia. The Federal Trade Commission has the ultimate authority to approve or reject HISA regulations, but it can’t modify them. And the authority can reject proposed modifications.
LOUISIANA STATE
WFAE

Journalist says Taiwan is a sophisticated democracy that's under threat

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, one of the many things they agreed they disagree on is the status of Taiwan. Differences over Taiwan go back decades. But in recent years, militant statements from Chinese officials and increasingly aggressive maneuvers by the Chinese military have raised fears that China might actually invade Taiwan, potentially drawing the United States into a war with another nuclear power.
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

