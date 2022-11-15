Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump convicted of illegally funneling Russian cash to Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Sen. Rand Paul R-Ky., was convicted Thursday of illegally helping a Russian businessman contribute to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Jesse Benton "was convicted of conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign...
Donald Trump, who tried to overturn Biden's legitimate election, launches 2024 bid
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024. "I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,"...
What lawmakers are saying about Trump's run for the presidency
Republican lawmakers danced around the question when asked if they would support Donald Trump, who announced Tuesday that he was running again for president, in 2024. "I think you are going to see a lot of other people announcing their candidacy as well, we've got a deep bench," said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. "That's a really good thing,"
The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns
The head of the FBI says the bureau has "national security concerns" about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices. The FBI has "a number of concerns," director Christopher Wray told a...
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
Kevin McCarthy faces early loyalty test in his bid for GOP speaker
Control of the U.S. House remains in question, but Republicans plan to move ahead today with leadership elections for the next Congress. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., faces an early and critical loyalty test in his bid to be speaker of what is likely to be a single-digit GOP majority.
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
GOP Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would ban TikTok. NPR's A Martinez talks to Aynne Kokas, professor of media studies and the director of the East Asia Center at the University of Virginia.
Mike Bloomberg forced to apologise after Boris Johnson speech criticising China
The billionaire financier Mike Bloomberg was forced to apologise to hundreds of guests at a major Asian business event in Singapore this week after complaints about a speech by Boris Johnson that robustly criticised China. The former UK prime minister, the after-dinner speaker at the flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum...
U.S. Navy seizes 70 tons of Iranian missile fuel from a sailboat to Yemen
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy...
In backing bill to protect same-sex marriage, Tillis says LGBT community owed 'certainty'
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday he helped craft a bipartisan compromise to protect gay marriage because people in the LGBT community are “owed some certainty.”. Tillis was one of 12 GOP U.S. senators this week to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex...
Poland says missile strike on its land appears to be an accident by Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Poland's president said Wednesday it appears a missile that landed just inside the country's border was from Ukraine in what he called an "unfortunate accident." "We have no evidence at the moment that it was a rocket launched by Russian forces," President Andrzej Duda said. "However,...
Court sentences Chinese spy to 20 years for trying to steal U.S. trade secrets
The first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the U.S. has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to steal high-tech aviation trade secrets from an American company. Yanjun Xu was convicted by a federal jury in Cincinnati last November of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy...
Federal judge blocks the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42
A federal judge has blocked the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42. Now, those restrictions allowed immigration authorities to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally without giving them a chance to seek asylum. And this ruling could have major implications for immigration policy on the southern border at a time when migrant apprehensions are already at a record high.
Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race
Every election denier that tried to become a top election official in a battleground state lost in this year's midterm elections. They include Jim Marchant, a Nevada Republican who falsely claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He organized a coalition of secretary of state candidates across the country pledging that if they won, Donald Trump would again be president in 2024. But Marchant lost to Democratic attorney Cisco Aguilar, who joins us now. So you're going to be Nevada's next secretary of state. What was at stake in this race for you?
Elizabeth Holmes - live: Heavily pregnant Theranos founder arrives in court as Silicon Valley braces for verdict
Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes is set to learn her fate today as she is sentenced for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup. The heavily pregnant 38-year-old arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose at around 9.30am Pacific time with husband Billy Evans and parents Christian and Noel Holmes.Prosecutors have asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Assistant US attorney Robert Leach called the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has...
Pakistan's prime minister orders review of ban on Oscar-entry 'Joyland,' an aide says
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie "Joyland," days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan's entry...
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Congress unconstitutionally gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, or HISA, is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit — in two rulings issued Friday — ruled in favor of opponents of the act in lawsuits brought by horseracing associations and state officials in Texas, Louisiana and West Virginia. The Federal Trade Commission has the ultimate authority to approve or reject HISA regulations, but it can’t modify them. And the authority can reject proposed modifications.
Journalist says Taiwan is a sophisticated democracy that's under threat
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, one of the many things they agreed they disagree on is the status of Taiwan. Differences over Taiwan go back decades. But in recent years, militant statements from Chinese officials and increasingly aggressive maneuvers by the Chinese military have raised fears that China might actually invade Taiwan, potentially drawing the United States into a war with another nuclear power.
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, is about to join a rare club: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She and fiancé Peter Neal, 25, announced their engagement in September of last year.
