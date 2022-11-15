Read full article on original website
Will the Inflation Reduction Act lower my costs for prescription drugs?
Q. My wife and I used to pay a $0 copay for our satin prescriptions, but when we turned 76, we had to pay a copay. Will this new inflation bill help?. A. No one wants to pay a copay for medicines if they don’t have to. That’s especially...
moneytalksnews.com
4 Types of Medicare Penalties — and How to Avoid Them
Getting access to Medicare after years of paying into the system can feel like finally “making it.” However, once you begin receiving Medicare benefits, it’s important to understand that there are terms and conditions. If you don’t pay attention to some of the rules, you could end...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Walmart set to pay $3.1 billion in opioid settlement
Walmart has announced a $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework to resolve all lawsuits by state and local governments regarding prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, following similar moves by other drug industry giants. The Arkansas-based retailer said it “strongly disputes” the allegations and does not include any admission of liability...
moneytalksnews.com
Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much
Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
16 Ways To Save Money on Food With Prices Rising
If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.
Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?
Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
Health Care — Senate bill aims to lower monthly premiums
You may soon be able to get a taste of meat that was grown in a lab. The FDA has approved lab-grown meat for human consumption for the first time. Today in health, we look at a new bipartisan bill that two senators are hoping to pass before the end of the year that could dramatically lower monthly prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D enrollees.
This Mortgage 'Trick' May Make Buying a Home Easier
The deadly duo of high mortgage interest rates and high home prices has taken a sledgehammer to the psyche of the U.S. homebuying public. While housing prices have ticked down somewhat this autumn, rising mortgage rates place a huge obstacle in front of homebuyers. Those buyers aren’t getting any breaks on price, as the median listing price for a U.S. home right now is $425,000.
This Could Be the Worst Reason to Buy a Home
You should do what's best for you -- not what other people think is best.
Obamacare enrollment sign ups jump by 40 percent in 2022
The number of people who signed up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov jumped by 40 percent compared to last year, President Biden said on Friday. “Right now, four out of five folks who sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act can get healthcare coverage for $10 a month or less. These lower […]
Auto Insurance Terms: What Does Non-Standard Auto Insurance Mean?
It might seem like insurance agents use a different language when they’re talking about coverage. To the average person, all of the talk about “premiums,” “deductibles,” and “liability limits” can be pretty confusing. So, if you’ve ever had to shop for auto insurance or disputed a claim, you understand it better than most.
Have a Teen Driver? Here’s How To Save on Insurance
As inflation pushes prices of food and gas higher and higher each month, one thing parents should consider in their budget is how expensive having a new driver or a teen driver can be. Social...
