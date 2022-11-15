ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kurt Cobain Guitar Gets $500K, Steve Jobs Sandals $200K at Icon Auction

By Ian Spiegelman
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 3 days ago

Someone paid almost $220,000 this weekend for a pair of old sandals—Birkenstocks, no less—personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs, but the rest of Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” sale was not so weird.

The top-seller of the Beverly Hills auction house’s three-day event at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York was Kurt Cobain’s 1973 Fender Mustang, which went for $486,400 following an original estimate of $200,000.

The Nirvana frontman smashed the instrument on stage at the Sonic Temple in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania during the band’s first tour on July 9, 1989—just over two years before the single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hit, ending non-ironic hair metal, ushering in the 90s, and making Seattle a thing. Following the smashing of the Mustang, Cobain traded it to Sluggo Cawley of the band Hullabaloo, inscribing it, “Yo Sluggo / Thank for the trade/ If its illegal to Rock and Roll, then throw my ass in jail/ Nirvana.” (Again, the unique and astounding lyricism of Nevermind was still only percolating at the time).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202iVU_0jBH65h500
Kurt Cobain’s smashed guitar from pre-“Smells Like Teen Spirit” days sold for half a million. (Julien’s Auctions)

Another estimate-smasher was a pair of John Lennon’s round, wire-rimmed “Granny” glasses, photo-matched to a pair he wore on the cover of the 1988 biography The Lives of John Lennon by Albert Goldman. The specs sold for $162,500 following an estimate of $60,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjSJi_0jBH65h500
(Julien’s Auctions)

Of course, there were treasures to be had by American music aficionados of all tastes—for instance, a Las Vegas Cowboy shirt worn by Elvis Presley at the Bon Air Club in 1954. Elvis didn’t like any cheap stuff on his back, and this number went for $31,250. That is one hell of a shirt there, fella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0He1ke_0jBH65h500
(Julien’s Auctions)

And it should go without saying that a shirt like that commands a fine accessory, and it was only ever the top of the line for the King—as evidenced by the 18k gold and diamond Ebel brand wristwatch Elvis purchased in 1972, and which someone took back to their own Graceland for $256,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLY0T_0jBH65h500
(Julien’s Auctions)

Also on the block, for reasons that remain unclear, were a pair of beat-up old leather sandals owned by Steve Jobs. Also, they are Birkenstocks, brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizonas. The Apple co-founder’s hippie footwear was estimated to go for $60,000 and ended up taking in $218,750. Not quite the ruby slippers, but whatever floats one’s boat, we suppose.

(Julien’s Auctions)

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Kurt Cobain Guitar Gets $500K, Steve Jobs Sandals $200K at Icon Auction appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Simplemost

‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices

Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Tony Levin demonstrate his signature ‘funk fingers’

Since emerging on the New York studio scene in the 1970s, Tony Levin has forged a reputation as a modern master of the bass guitar. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have played with so many great musicians,” he tells us. “To have played some great music, and just to have been able to keep playing the bass – the thing I love to do – for all of my adult years.”
NEW YORK STATE
Frank Mastropolo

Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles

©1967 Paul McCartney / Photographer: Linda McCartney. All rights reserved. Many American bands were casualties of the British Invasion led by the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Not the Young Rascals, who formed in Garfield, NJ in 1965 and filled the AM airwaves with hit after hit. The blue-eyed soul group — keyboardist and singer Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish and drummer Dino Danelli — soon dropped “Young” from their name and launched a string of hits that include “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free,” “A Beautiful Morning” and “How Can I Be Sure,” a crowd favorite that featured Brigati’s lead vocals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
295
Followers
316
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy