Free boxes of food available for pickup in Gridley ahead of Thanksgiving
GRIDLEY, Calif. — The Community Action Agency of Butte County, Inc. North State Food Bank will hold a County Food Expansion Program Distribution event on Friday, Nov. 18, in Gridley. The event is at the Gridley Industrial Park on Independence Pl, Gridley, California, 95948. The distribution begins at 10...
Standoff at apartments owned by homeless shelter ends with arrest of stabbing suspect
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man is in custody following an hours-long standoff with police. Early Thursday morning, at around 3 a.m., Chico police responded to reports of a fire behind World Market, where the suspect, Tyrome Sanders, fled the scene after firefighters saw a man had been stabbed with a broken bottle.
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Artist returns to Chico to repair mural vandalized with hate symbols
CHICO, Calif. - The artist who created this mural to bring awareness to Native American women disappearing into sex trafficking returned on Thursday to repair the damage done last month. Prosecutors say Thomas Bona drew swastikas and nazi symbols on the artwork. Shane Grammer created the mural in 2021 on...
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
Chico installing license plate readers to cut crime, locate stolen vehicles
CHICO, Calif. - License plate readers are being installed across the city to cut crime and locate stolen vehicles. Action News Now spoke with Chief Billy Aldridge, who explained how the "automated license plate recognition" devices collect plate numbers. Chico Police can request that data if they're looking for a...
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
Red Bluff High School shows support for staff member battling cancer
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Thursday was World Pancreatic Cancer Day and Red Bluff High School brought awareness to their campus on a personal level. Students and staff members wore purple in recognition of the day, but also to show support for a beloved member of their family, long-time librarian Nischa Gall.
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
Major and life-threatening injuries after head-on crash on Skyway near Chico
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 17, 9 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Chico released new information on the multiple crashes along Skyway on Thursday afternoon. At around 5:30 p.m., officials said a pickup truck was traveling east on Skyway, near Rocky Bluff Drive, when, for...
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
Juvenile suspect in Durham stabbing identified by BCSO
DURHAM, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a stabbing at the intersection of Aguas Frias Road and Duncan Road, BCSO said. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov.11, BCSO received a call on a reported fight where the caller indicated multiple people were stabbed, BCSO said. Deputies...
Butte County man faces 48 years in prison, pleads no contest to escape and other charges
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Butte County man faces 48 years in prison after prosecutors say he pled no contest to one count of residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence, two counts of dissuading a witness, one count of criminal threat, a restraining order violation, and the escape.
