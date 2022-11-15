ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
VIRGINIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year. When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling...
104.1 WIKY

Australia condemns North Korean missile launch

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. “These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” said...
104.1 WIKY

Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
AFP

Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran

Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
104.1 WIKY

U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal

GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done. “We are really very pleased...
104.1 WIKY

EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
104.1 WIKY

Turkey’s Erdogan sees issues over purchase of U.S. F-16 jets resolved soon

ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkey’s purchase of U.S. F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit. In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali,...
104.1 WIKY

UKMTO aware of drone circling vessel in Gulf of Oman -statement

DUBAI (Reuters) – Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was aware of a vessel being circled by a 12-inch unmanned aerial vehicle on Friday in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Muscat. The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said...
104.1 WIKY

Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media

(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
104.1 WIKY

IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023

DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
104.1 WIKY

Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday. “The court is of the opinion that MH17...
104.1 WIKY

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy