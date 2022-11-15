Read full article on original website
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Erdogan could revisit strained ties with Syria after Turkish election
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said he could revisit relations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad following the presidential and parliamentary elections set for June next year. When asked about a possible meeting with the Syrian leader, Erdogan said, there was no eternal resentment or quarrelling...
Australia condemns North Korean missile launch
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned on Friday the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea that took place as Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok for the APEC summit. “These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security. They are reckless actions,” said...
Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian missile did not cause blast in Poland – agency
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. “I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” he...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran
Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand – diplomatic source
(Reuters) – An Australian economist and a former British ambassador were freed from prison in Myanmar on Thursday and were due to leave for Thailand, a diplomatic source told Reuters. The pair, Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung san Suu Kyi and Vicky Bowman, were...
U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done. “We are really very pleased...
Iran accuses Israel and Western intelligence services of planning civil war in Iran – foreign minister on Twitter
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel and Western intelligence services of planning to divide Iran and start a civil war on Thursday, a day after seven people were killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in what state media presented as a “terrorist attack”.
Exclusive-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency warns it is in funding ‘danger zone’
AMMAN (Reuters) – The global economic crisis has pushed UNRWA, the U.N. agency that delivers basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees, into a “danger zone” that could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate, the agency’s head said on Thursday. UNRWA...
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
Turkey’s Erdogan sees issues over purchase of U.S. F-16 jets resolved soon
ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkey’s purchase of U.S. F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit. In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali,...
UKMTO aware of drone circling vessel in Gulf of Oman -statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it was aware of a vessel being circled by a 12-inch unmanned aerial vehicle on Friday in the Gulf of Oman, approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Muscat. The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said...
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
PARIS (Reuters) – Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option.
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday. “The court is of the opinion that MH17...
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
Pressure mounts in giant Mexican migrant camp as U.S. expulsions ruled unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) – Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro...
