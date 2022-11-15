Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
‘We just don’t want to go down the path again,’ potential Trump challenger says in Iowa
Hutchinson spoke to the Westside Conservative Club's breakfast meeting in Urbandale Wednesday morning. It's a frequent stop for candidates visiting the state.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s governor now chair of Republican Governors Association
Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. Reynolds said, via tweet this morning, that “Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction” in the federal government. “Tell them what you’re going to do. Follow through,” Reynolds said...
kiwaradio.com
Hutchinson Tests 2024 Presidential Campaign Message In Iowa
Urbandale, Iowa — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, whom is thought to be a likely presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. Hutchinson is among the many potential presidential candidates of 2024 to campaign with Iowa GOP candidates before the election, but...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska senator, governor Bob Kerrey on democracy, statesmanship, state Democratic Party
OMAHA, Neb. — At the Aksarben Cinema, Bob Kerrey shows his support for the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Foundation during a private showing of the movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." He's worked alongside Republican Chuck Hagel to bring the memorial to Sarpy County, which he says is a...
kiwaradio.com
Speaker Creates New Iowa House Panel To Consider Significant Reforms Of Iowa’s Education System
Statewide Iowa — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with bills containing significant reforms to Iowa’s educational system. In...
KCRG.com
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
superhits106.com
Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat
The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
Iowa governor’s top aide leaving for national role
Sara Craig Gongol is resigning effective December 1st to become the new executive director of the Republican Governors Association.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCRG.com
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
WOWT
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
Do Illinois Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president again after disappointing midterms?
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third bid for the presidency Tuesday night, but do Republicans actually want him to run again?
KCRG.com
Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping
22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general
DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
