ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s governor now chair of Republican Governors Association

Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. Reynolds said, via tweet this morning, that “Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction” in the federal government. “Tell them what you’re going to do. Follow through,” Reynolds said...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Hutchinson Tests 2024 Presidential Campaign Message In Iowa

Urbandale, Iowa — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, whom is thought to be a likely presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. Hutchinson is among the many potential presidential candidates of 2024 to campaign with Iowa GOP candidates before the election, but...
ARKANSAS STATE
KCRG.com

New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat

The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
DUBUQUE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
KCRG.com

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general

DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy