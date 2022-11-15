Read full article on original website
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
COP27: Multi-lateral lenders have failed poorest over climate – Commonwealth head
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) – The world’s multi-lateral banks have “demonstrably failed” low and middle income countries when climate disasters hit and need to better assess their vulnerability and resilience when offering support, the head of the Commonwealth told Reuters. Pressure on development finance institutions such as...
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
Seeking compromise candidate, Lebanese politician Bassil leaves door ajar for presidency bid
PARIS (Reuters) – Senior Lebanese politician Gebran Bassil said on Thursday he was working to find a compromise candidate for the presidency who would be able to push through crucial reforms, but that he would run for the post himself if he deemed a chosen candidate a bad option.
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
Russia ready for high-level talks with U.S. if Washington willing -foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the United States regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted in state media as saying on Friday. He also said Russia does not rule out new contacts with the United States...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
COP27 deal still needs “tremendous amount of work” – EU’s Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A tremendous amount of work is needed to turn a draft COP27 text into something all parties can agree on, European Union Climate Policy Chief Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Thursday. “The cover text still needs a tremendous amount of work. We are not...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
Turkey’s Erdogan sees issues over purchase of U.S. F-16 jets resolved soon
ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan expects issues around Turkey’s purchase of U.S. F-16 jets to be resolved soon, following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit. In an interview with reporters on his way back from the summit in Bali,...
S.Korea’s Yoon vows to work with international community after North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and said he would work with the international community for a coordinated response to the North’s repeated missile launches. Yoon made the remark at a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister...
Swiss National Bank issued 140 billion Sfr of bills, repos following rate hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has issued bills and repurchase agreements (repos) worth nearly 140 billion Swiss francs ($148.6 billion) after the central bank started its latest round of monetary tightening, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. The central bank deployed both instruments to...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
U.N. senior official welcomes extension of Black Sea grain export deal
GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior U.N. official on Friday welcomed the extension by four months of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports, but said there was still work to be done. “We are really very pleased...
Turkey’s Erdogan thanks all parties for extension of grain deal
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. The export of more than 11 million tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the deal’s importance for...
