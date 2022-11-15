ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal

(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
UK retail sales recover only partially in October

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January. “The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China

BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China from Wednesday, citing changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles. Foreign carmakers are struggling to break into China’s electric vehicle market, with only Tesla achieving higher sales figures. Luxury...
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease

(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
Mexican economy likely grew 5% in October y/y, estimate shows

(Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely grew by 5.0% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
Euro zone banks to repay 296 billion euros in ECB loans

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone banks are set to repay 296 billion euros in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, in its latest step to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone. This is less than the roughly 500 billion euros...
J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year

(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan economists predict a “mild recession” in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth...

