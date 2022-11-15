Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Xi says Asia-Pacific should not become an arena for big power contest – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest and no attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times, state media reported on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January. “The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation...
104.1 WIKY
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
104.1 WIKY
Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China
BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China from Wednesday, citing changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles. Foreign carmakers are struggling to break into China’s electric vehicle market, with only Tesla achieving higher sales figures. Luxury...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
104.1 WIKY
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
104.1 WIKY
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
104.1 WIKY
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
104.1 WIKY
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
104.1 WIKY
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
104.1 WIKY
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Mexican economy likely grew 5% in October y/y, estimate shows
(Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely grew by 5.0% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
104.1 WIKY
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
104.1 WIKY
Europe’s uneven inflation levels make ECB’s action challenging, Spanish minister says
MADRID (Reuters) – The different inflation levels in euro zone countries make the European Central Bank’s monetary policy action challenging, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. “We see a (inflation) downward trend in our country which contrasts with the upward trend in a large part of...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone banks to repay 296 billion euros in ECB loans
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone banks are set to repay 296 billion euros in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, in its latest step to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone. This is less than the roughly 500 billion euros...
New Zealand's Ardern talked co-operation with China, while also raising concerns
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, while also raising concerns about human rights and the Taiwan Strait, the New Zealand government said.
104.1 WIKY
J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan economists predict a “mild recession” in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth...
Comments / 0