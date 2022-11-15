ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Egyptian human rights activists unable to attend Cop27

By Ruth Michaelson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xk2YV_0jBH49IP00
Alaa Abd el-Fattah is in prison in Egypt. Photograph: Omar Robert Hamilton/Reuters

“Honestly, what I want is to be in Sharm el-Sheikh and just scream,” said Amr Magdi of Human Rights Watch. Like dozens of other prominent human rights defenders, researchers and environmentalists, Magdi has been unable to attend Cop27 as he is exiled from Egypt due to his work.

“I just want to tell everyone about the injustice happening in Egypt. I can’t do it personally and I’m trying to do it with my work. I’m even helping others who are able to travel there to do this,” he said.

Many Egyptian environmentalists, human rights defenders, researchers and activists exiled from their country are watching protests and the vanishingly rare opportunity to discuss civil rights in Sharm el-Sheikh from afar, as returning would put them at risk of detention.

The hundreds of exiles combined with the estimated 65,000 political prisoners inside Egypt’s sprawling detention systemand the Egyptian government’s attempt to bar dozens of domestic civil society groups means many voices from Egypt are excluded from the conference.

Another activist, who asked to remain anonymous, also spoke of fears that a return meant instant arrest. “If you go back, you’re going to get arrested, or if not then you’ll be placed under a travel ban so you can’t leave Egypt and continue your life or work,” she said.

The news that Egypt would host Cop27 drew surprise, rage, and sometimes guilt at being unable to attend from the activists and researchers interviewed. “My first thought was that … Egypt should not be hosting a conference like this, where civil society pressure and participation are such an essential ingredient,” said the activist.

She pointed to the Egyptian authorities’ use of prison to silence dissenting voices, notably British-Egyptian democracy activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who began a water strike on the day Cop27 began .

“What’s being missed isn’t just activists in exile, it’s that our best minds are dying in prison,” she said. “It’s these minds that we need for the solutions to the climate crisis, but the Egyptian state is choosing to kill them in prison.”

The conference in Sharm el-Sheikh follows almost a decade-long crackdown on civil society in Egypt that has targeted almost every form of independent organising, and driven many activists and researchers overseas. Prominent organisations working on civil rights, including climate justice, have been targeted with raids, shutdowns and arrests. The Egyptian authorities have banned non-governmental organisations receiving funding from abroad and strangled their domestic resources, while major heads of prominent civil society groups have been banned from travel and their bank accounts frozen. Multiple researchers have been arrested on arrival in Egyptian airports after returning home for family visits when they lived and studied abroad.

“Even one activist in jail is an intimidation to all against speaking up, but it’s thousands over the years placed in inhumane detention conditions, some facing torture, with other colleagues placed on travel ban lists or finding their assets frozen,” said Magdi.

Threats from the Egyptian security services or their outriders in the country’s media have encompassed both well known international rights groups and even individuals. Magdi remembers a prominent television anchor threatening his life after Human Rights Watch published a report about possible war crimes in northern Sinai. “Live on television he said I will be brought back to Egypt and executed,” he said. Major state outlets have labelled him a terrorist for his human rights work, he added.

The former MP Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, nephew of Egypt’s former president, recently called for Egypt’s youth to return to the country. Hussein Baoumi of Amnesty International was exactly the kind of person Sadat’s call was supposed to resonate with, but he will also be staying away.

“The Egyptian authorities are continuing to arrest opponents and critics, and subject human rights defenders to travel bans,” he said. “They don’t want us back home.”

Baoumi pointed out that the next conference will be in the United Arab Emirates, another country with a troubled record on dissent. The UAE has also aided the Egyptian authorities in deporting Egyptian nationals back to Egypt in the past, raising concerns that the same activists forced to miss Cop27 will have to do the same thing for Cop28.

“From our point of view as Amnesty International we have to engage on the issue of climate, as there’s no time,” said Baoumi. “Even if the Cop is being held in a repressive state, it’s important to go to force the international community to recognise civil society engagement.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
TheDailyBeast

‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi

ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
The Guardian

The Guardian

502K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy