Manchester United considering legal action after explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week and are considering legal action against the striker.Ronaldo torched bridges with his club during the startingly blunt two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, with stinging criticism of everyone from the Glazer family and club hierarchy to his teammates and manager Erik ten Hag.The 37-year-old striker, who is in Qatar with Portugal ahead of the 2022 World Cup, also appeared to make a pitch for a new club in January when he insisted he can still score...
Soccer-Spain at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Luis Enrique's 26-man squad?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their squad:. HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE SPAIN ALLOWED TO TAKE TO QATAR?
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Spain defender Gaya out of World Cup with injury, Balde called up
(Reuters) – Spain left back Jose Gaya has withdrawn from their squad for the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an ankle injury in training, the team announced on Friday. The statement said that Gaya suffered a low-grade lateral sprain in his right ankle while training in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday and will return to Spain later on Friday.
Qatar World Cup bans alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn
Qatar World Cup organisers have banned alcohol around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
