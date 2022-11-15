Read full article on original website
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
(Reuters) – Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday. As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia...
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year’s U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal. The EU proposal would...
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Belgian PM: We stand with Poland, NATO more united than ever
PARIS (Reuters) – Belgium strongly condemns the incident leading to a blast on Polish territory on Tuesday, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, adding his country will stand with Poland. “We are all part of the NATO family”, he said in a tweet. Firefighters in Poland said...
South Korea’s Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
COP27 deal still needs “tremendous amount of work” – EU’s Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A tremendous amount of work is needed to turn a draft COP27 text into something all parties can agree on, European Union Climate Policy Chief Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Thursday. “The cover text still needs a tremendous amount of work. We are not...
Turkey’s Erdogan thanks all parties for extension of grain deal
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday thanked the United Nations, Moscow and Kyiv for extending a grain that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. The export of more than 11 million tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the deal’s importance for...
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
UK’s Hunt delays “properly tough” budget decisions: IFS
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt appears to have delayed the “properly tough” decisions needed to balance the public finances, possibly in the hope of an economic upturn that will reduce the need for a painful squeeze, a think-tank said. “Hemmed in by rising interest...
China’s JD.com beats revenue estimates as lockdowns drive online shopping
(Reuters) -E-commerce firm JD.com Inc posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online. Chinese retail spending has sagged this year with consumers frustrated by the government’s strict “zero-COVID” policy that has led to frequent...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
Singapore’s deputy PM: FTX case has raised ‘serious allegations’
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The collapse of crypto exchange FTX has raised “very serious allegations that amount to potential fraud”, Singapore’s finance minister and deputy prime minister said on Thursday. Lawrence Wong said recent developments in the crypto market reinforced the city-state’s position that it was “on...
