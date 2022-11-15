Read full article on original website
U.S. Men's Soccer Team Sparks 'Outrage' Over LGBTQ Rainbow Crest
The U.S. men's soccer team is using a shield with rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community in some places at the World Cup.
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
James Cleverly says LGBTQ+ World Cup fans should ‘respect law’ of Qatar
James Cleverly has told LGBTQ+ football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup to “respect the law” of the host country, as the foreign secretary defended attending the tournament himself. While Cleverly said he understood why some people were uncomfortable with Qatar holding the event, which begins...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar
France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
Soccer 'Forever Stained' by Qatar World Cup Until FIFA 'Remedies Abuses'
Amnesty International told Newsweek that soccer will be "tarnished" by the "abuse and exploitation" of migrant workers in Qatar before the FIFA World Cup 2022.
CHRIS SUTTON: One last shot at glory! For golden oldies like Messi, Ronaldo, Benzema and so many other modern greats, the 2022 World Cup will be their final act on the biggest stage - can they deliver the trophy?
The upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar will surely be the last such tournament for some of the biggest names in football. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Gareth Bale might all never get another chance to hold the famous Jules Rimet trophy aloft.
World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training
South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
FOX Sports
No home-field edge in Qatar means 2022 World Cup could be wide open
DOHA, Qatar — For around 80 years following the first World Cup in 1930, there was a hard and fast rule when it came to predicting which part of the world the winner would come from. It went like this. When the tournament was being held in Europe, a...
World Cup 2022: Who has won the tournament
The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar. But before the tournament kicks off for the first time in the Middle East, read about the past winners.
ESPN
Premier League's midseason World Cup break presents club bosses with new challenge in managing players
As the world's best players travel to Qatar for the World Cup starting on Sunday, the Premier League is preparing for a step into the unknown. For the first time, the tournament is taking place in the middle of the domestic season, and for a period of time which will be defined by how well each national team performs in the Middle East, clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have waved goodbye to their superstars at a crucial point in the campaign.
Today at the World Cup: England squad meets migrant workers
As England and Wales continued the build-up to their opening World Cup fixtures, Qatar’s human rights record was again brought into the spotlight.England defender Conor Coady stressed the squad’s belief that “football is for everybody” as Gareth Southgate and the players met migrant workers.Wales, meanwhile, stepped up their preparations – but there was still time for captain Gareth Bale to get in a bit of golf.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Thursday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.Football for allHaving controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, Qatar’s suitability and human rights record has been intensely scrutinised.It has...
Finnish daily cancels trip to Qatar World Cup over workers' rights
HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat has cancelled its journalists' assignment to Qatar to cover the soccer World Cup after finding out they would be accomodated in apartments from which migrant workers had been evicted, the paper's editor said on Friday.
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski rejects issue with Lionel Messi over Ballon d'Or award
Robert Lewandowski said there are no ill feelings towards Lionel Messi surrounding the 2020 Ballon d'Or and engaged in an awkward exchange with a journalist at Poland's news conference on Friday. The awarding of the 2020 award was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Messi later asked for Lewandowski...
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Argentina
Lionel Messi may have his last chance to win a World Cup for Argentina and solidify himself as one of the best soccer players of all-time.
ESPN
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4m
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his "Hand of God'' goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed football's most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official who refereed the quarterfinal game between...
World Cup Spotlights Huge Gender Disparity in Prize Money
The World Cup offers one of the largest prize pools in global sports — but also presents a striking gender disparity. The purse for the men’s tournament, which starts on Sunday, is. than 10 times that of the Women’s World Cup in 2019. FIFA will distribute $440...
SFGate
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
ESPN
World Cup stage is set for Messi and Ronaldo, who are not ready for their 'Last Dance' just yet
It's not a "Last Dance." Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has announced their retirement, and neither man has already won the biggest prize in football, the World Cup, which is what the next five weeks are all about. It's not a "Changing of the Guard," either. Sure, they have...
AOL Corp
Welcome to Qatar, the most controversial World Cup host ever
DOHA, Qatar — The bone-weary workers hide from blazing mid-afternoon sun in shaded alleys, or stretched across the front seats of cars outside gated homes. They sink back onto strips of cardboard, their makeshift beds for sidewalk naps. They wipe away sandy sweat, the remnants of long days spent beautifying this complicated city. They’ve transformed it into a World Cup host. And yet, to the wealthy sheikhs who allegedly bought this World Cup, they are invisible.
