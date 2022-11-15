South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

1 DAY AGO