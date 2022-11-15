ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Saudi crown prince courts Asia amid row with Washington

By Mast IRHAM, Robbie COREY-BOULET, WILLY KURNIAWAN
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqoZr_0jBH3kUs00
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has embarked on a multi-stop Asian tour, shoring up the Gulf nation's ties with its biggest energy market /POOL/AFP

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince has embarked on a multi-stop Asian tour, shoring up the Gulf nation's ties with its biggest energy market and signalling growing independence from Washington amid a bitter row over oil supply.

Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's 37-year-old de facto ruler, left Monday for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the trip would include "a number of Asian countries", though officials have not yet confirmed details of the itinerary.

A likely stop is South Korea, where local media report the crown prince will meet business leaders. He is then expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, starting Friday in Bangkok.

The trip comes as Riyadh feuds with Washington over the OPEC+ oil cartel's October decision to cut production by two million barrels per day.

Amid spiralling inflation and high energy prices, the White House worked hard to prevent cuts in oil production.

In July, US President Joe Biden visited Jeddah, reversing a 2019 pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over its human rights abuses, notably the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

The US blasted OPEC+'s cuts as akin to "aligning with Russia" in the Ukraine war, and warned of unspecified "consequences".

Though both Biden and Prince Mohammed are in Bali for the G20 summit, the White House says the president has no plans for a bilateral meeting.

Despite announcing record profits from oil sales in recent months, Saudi officials vigorously defend their policies as driven purely by economics.

The standoff has done little to curb speculation about the kingdom's shift away from its longtime security and energy partner.

Prince Mohammed's latest trip makes that shift seem even more plausible, said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi politics at the University of Birmingham.

"This is a trip to further instill coordination with energy markets in Asia, but also to show to the wider Western world, and essentially to the United States, that Saudi Arabia is not lacking in options in terms of partnerships," he said.

- Energy ties -

Sealed at the end of World War II, Saudi-US ties are often described as an oil-for-security arrangement.

Yet for the past decade Saudi crude's top export markets have been in Asia: China, Japan, South Korea and India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXcWI_0jBH3kUs00
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) meets Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia /POOL/AFP

Saudi officials therefore began placing special emphasis on cultivating ties in the region well before Prince Mohammed became heir to the throne five years ago, explained Aziz Alghashian, an analyst of Saudi foreign policy.

"But what I would say is the market- and economic-driven foreign policy of Saudi Arabia now has amplified this and expedited these kinds of trips and this focus on Asia," he said.

Prince Mohammed's meetings with Asian leaders are likely to touch on a number of initiatives to facilitate further exports to the region, including possible refinery and storage facility projects, said Kaho Yu, an Asia energy specialist at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

"It is not just about buying the oil from Saudi Arabia. It is more about trying to expand cooperation along the supply chain," he said.

Saudi Arabia could also partner with Asian countries on crude alternatives.

On Monday, energy giant Saudi Aramco and Indonesia's state-owned company Pertamina announced plans to explore "collaboration across the hydrogen and ammonia" sectors.

The timing of energy talks with Asian partners is key, coming just weeks before the next OPEC+ meeting on December 4, which will likely put global disputes over energy supplies back in the headlines.

- Nobody's 'sidekick' -

Prince Mohammed's Asia tour also precedes a trip to Saudi Arabia by Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJ8oZ_0jBH3kUs00
The timing of energy talks with Asian partners is key, coming just weeks before the next OPEC+ meeting on December 4, likely to put global disputes over energy supplies back in the headlines /POOL/AFP

Though no date is confirmed, Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said last month the kingdom was "finalising preparations" for talks with Xi that would also involve other Arab countries.

Developing stronger ties with China sends the strongest possible signal of Riyadh's move to balance its relations with global powers, pursuing a "Saudi first" oriented foreign policy.

"They are still very much reliant on the US when it comes to security, but they are showing that they are exploring other strategic relations, maybe gradually trying to become less dependent on the US," said Torbjorn Soltvedt of Verisk Maplecroft.

"I think it's very important for the Saudis to project that they are not taking sides in this," said Karim, of the University of Birmingham.

"The current trend in Saudi foreign policy is that of a player on its own, not some sort of a lackey or a sidekick of a bigger power."

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Saudis detain American woman seeking to leave with daughter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a police station in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, and has yet to be released by Saudi authorities, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative. The group advocates for people it believes wrongfully detained in the Middle East. U.S. officials said Saudi authorities had confirmed the detention of Morris, whose efforts to leave the kingdom with her now 8-year-old daughter have been made more difficult by Saudi Arabia’s strict male guardianship laws. Morris in recent months had spoken to reporters and tweeted about her circumstances. “Our embassy in Riyadh is very engaged on this case, and they’re following the situation very closely,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia

Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
The Associated Press

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East. Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American’s release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD

Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
UPI News

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Canada on Monday announced an additional $375.7 million in military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions targeting nearly two dozen Russians, prompting the Kremlin to blacklist 100 Canadians, including actor Jim Carey and writer Margaret Atwood, in retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the military contribution and...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin oversees drill of ‘massive nuclear strike’

Vladimir Putin has monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia.The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory as he prepared to lay claim to captured Ukrainian lands.The Biden administration said Russia gave notice of the tests. Russian nuclear drills taken place on an annual basis to train the relevant forces and demonstrate their readiness.The latest drills came as Mr Putin told a meeting of spy chiefs from ex-Soviet states that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”, echoing an...
AFP

AFP

93K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy