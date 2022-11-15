ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor

Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
Good News! New Jersey Ranks as 5th Healthiest State in America

First, let me say if you are considering doing anything that affects your health consult your physician first to see how they stand on any lifestyle changes. For me being healthy means a few things. Getting good sleep, eating healthy food, and getting exercise. Sleep has always been a tough challenge because of the weird hours we keep, but sleep is a key factor so before your think being healthy is going out and buying a weight bench, just focus on getting a good night's rest and the rest will fall into place. So set up a schedule and get the rest you need to keep your body and mind at 100%.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
Friday NJ weather: Breezy and cold, snow/rain showers possible

You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
Leonid meteor shower – how to see it in New Jersey

If you bundle up and step outside late tonight, you could be treated to quite a show in the heavens. The earth is about to pass through the debris tail from comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, triggering what is known as the Leonid meteor shower. It's one of the biggest and brightest meteor...
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of

The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
