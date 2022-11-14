ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Opens Art Adamson With Two School Records, NCAA 'A' Cut Times

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming team closed out the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational Wednesday with two school records and NCAA ‘A’ cut times inside the Rec Center Natatorium. LSU’s Maggie MacNeil was a part of each school record and NCAA qualifying times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Men's Basketball Back at PMAC Thursday, 7 p.m., vs. UNO

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, 2-0 on the young 2022-23 season, looks to continue to move forward Thursday night at 7 p.m. as the Tigers host the University of New Orleans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Defensive Coordinator Matt House Named Broyles Award Nominee

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House is among 51 coaches from across the country who are nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Swimming and Diving Heads to Midseason Invites

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving teams are headed to their separate midseason invites after a highly-competitive first half of the season. Swimming is set to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational inside the Rec Center Natatorium and diving goes to the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Swimming Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update

BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team? “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings) […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Perkins Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive week, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 13-10 win over Aransas on Saturday in Fayetteville. The SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Perkins is the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Come In At No. 15 In Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers...
BATON ROUGE, LA

