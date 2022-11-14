Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
atozsports.com
How history shows that LSU shouldn’t be in the playoff even if they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game
It feels like we’ve gone through every single possible scenario that could keep the Tennessee Vols out of the playoff. TCU winning out and then USC winning the Pac-12 with one loss is the scenario that seems the scariest to Vols fans right now. I think Tennessee is better...
postsouth.com
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
LSUSports.net
LSU Opens Art Adamson With Two School Records, NCAA 'A' Cut Times
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming team closed out the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational Wednesday with two school records and NCAA ‘A’ cut times inside the Rec Center Natatorium. LSU’s Maggie MacNeil was a part of each school record and NCAA qualifying times...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Outlast Texas A&M in Four Sets, Johnson Earns Career Win No. 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Head Coach Tonya Johnson earned her 100th career win as a head coach when LSU defeated Texas A&M, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24) Wednesday night at Reed Arena. In her inaugural season at the helm, coach Johnson has led the LSU Tigers Volleyball program to...
LSUSports.net
LSU Holds No. 1 Women’s Basketball Recruiting Class
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball recruiting class maintained its No. 1 ranking by ESPN on Wednesday after the final two Top-10 players in the class announced their commitments. LSU is the only program in the country to sign two Top-10 players. The Tigers also have the...
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
LSUSports.net
LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA
BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Concludes Regular Season Road Schedule at Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will play its final road match of the regular season when they take on Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. The midweek match between LSU (14-11, 8-7 SEC) and Texas A&M (12-14, 4-11 SEC) will...
LSUSports.net
Men's Basketball Back at PMAC Thursday, 7 p.m., vs. UNO
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, 2-0 on the young 2022-23 season, looks to continue to move forward Thursday night at 7 p.m. as the Tigers host the University of New Orleans at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the game are available online at...
LSUSports.net
Defensive Coordinator Matt House Named Broyles Award Nominee
BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House is among 51 coaches from across the country who are nominees for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach...
LSUSports.net
Swimming and Diving Heads to Midseason Invites
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving teams are headed to their separate midseason invites after a highly-competitive first half of the season. Swimming is set to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational inside the Rec Center Natatorium and diving goes to the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Swimming Center.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Texas A&M: TV time and schedule update
BATON ROUGE - No. 7 LSU football will close out the regular season at Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced on Monday. LSU (8-2, 7-1 SEC) is coming off an ugly 13-10 win at Arkansas on Saturday. While the Tigers' offense stumbled, freshman linebacker Harold Perkins dominated the game despite playing with the flu. Perkins had four sacks and forced two fumbles, including the game-clinching forced fumble late in the fourth quarter.
LSUSports.net
LSU Scores 100 in School-Record Fourth-Straight Game; def. HCU 101-47
BATON ROUGE — No. 15 LSU (4-0) defeated Houston Christian (1-2) on Wednesday as the Tigers scored 100 points for the fourth game in a row and rolled past the Huskies in a 101-47 victory to remain undefeated in front of a packed house of 12,498 for LSU’s annual field trip game.
LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team? “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National Rankings) […]
Winning is a 'habit,' Brian Kelly says, and LSU finally has it
It’s not a coincidence that the same teams tend to be good in college football every season. It’s because winning is a habit, just like losing. Here’s what Brian Kelly had to say this week.
LSUSports.net
Perkins Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor
BATON ROUGE – For the second consecutive week, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been honored as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 13-10 win over Aransas on Saturday in Fayetteville. The SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor for Perkins is the second...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Come In At No. 15 In Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The Tigers came in at No. 15 in Tuesday’s Coaches Poll and Coach Kim Mulkey moved to No. 9 on the all-time list for the most Coaches Polls appeared in as this was her 381st time appearing in the poll. LSU was also ranked No....
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
LSUSports.net
"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers...
