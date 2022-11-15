Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
adastraradio.com
KU Duo Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List Tuesday. KU is one of nine schools with multiple players on the 50-member list. The Kansas pair is vying to become the third...
ESPN
Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
SportsGrid
Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.6 points per game which has been on average 3.8 points over the line for those games. In 12 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas...
What Jerome Tang is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Kansas City & appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is saying ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Kansas City and the Cayman Islands Classic. On his thoughts about the Cal win after reviewing the film…. “I thought defensively we were very good the first 20 minutes except for maybe...
KU football coach Lance Leipold gives tickets to students
University of Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold is giving away student tickets to Saturday's Jayhawks-Texas game in Lawrence.
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
One person dies in early morning Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
WIBW
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
