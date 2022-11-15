Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to hold their annual Turkey Drive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs will hold their annual Turkey Drive Friday at Coca-Cola Park. This will be the 3rd straight year the team has partnered with New Bethany Ministries and Provident Bank. People can drop off frozen turkeys from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The turkeys...
Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township
The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
$7M from state to complete D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley, and boost new rail-trail
Users of the D&L Trail can get from Bristol, Bucks County, to Allentown and from Mountaintop, Luzerne County, to around Catasauqua. In between there, gaps in the trail require sharing roads with vehicles and generally finding your own way. Pennsylvania and local officials on Thursday announced $5 million in state...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
thevalleyledger.com
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
How safe is your hospital? Most in Lehigh Valley earn high marks in Leapfrog review.
The Leapfrog Group, which publishes safety grades for hospitals across the country, released its 2022 grades on Wednesday morning. As has been the case in years past, the Lehigh Valley — both on the Pennsylvania side and New Jersey side — is in good hands. Of the 13...
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
