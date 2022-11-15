'Picture My Life' exhibit showcases photography by local refugees

A Pinellas Park art studio and the United Nations Association of Tampa Bay are teaming up to showcase talented young refugee photographers living in the Tampa Bay area.

Renowned local painter John Gascot and the Studios @ 5663 will host "Picture My Life" on November 26. The exhibit features beautiful photographs by young men and women originally from Uganda, Afghanistan, Palestine and more.

The free event will also include a Holiday Bazaar Block Party, food, arts and crafts, and more. Select photographs will also be for sale.

The United Nations' "Picture My Life" mentorship program pairs refugees with professional photographers and volunteers, who help them both hone their skills and express their emotions during a complex time.

Photographer Avery Daniels is guiding Ugandan talent Shafick, who longs to be a fashion photographer and work runways someday. But right now, he's learning how to capture people and moments.

"Our goal with this class was to use photography as an outlet for them, a way for them to express the things that might be hard to express with just words," Daniels said.

