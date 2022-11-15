Read full article on original website
Related
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Poland calls missile that killed 2 'Russian-made'; Biden says it's 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he respected Russia's statement that its missiles had not hit Polish territory, after an explosion near to Poland's border with Ukraine killed two people on Tuesday afternoon.Nov. 16, 2022.
U.S. officials think Ukraine could negotiate with Russia. Some Europeans aren't so sure.
LONDON — A split appeared to be opening this week among Ukraine's supporters over whether its government should sit down for peace talks with Russia. Some U.S. political and military officials have questioned whether the war could ever be concluded through force, with diplomatic talks the inevitable outcome. But...
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with its allies over Poland blast in a rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in Poland, a NATO member. It may be the most significant rift so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the United States,...
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran
Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Ivanka skips Trump's 2024 announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, who was a senior White House adviser during the Trump administration, says she’s taking a break from politics. Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.
House Republicans plan investigations and possible impeachments with new majority
WASHINGTON — House Republicans' majority will be smaller than expected, but they're eager to use their new oversight powers and pass a spate of bills to draw contrasts with Democrats and give the Biden administration heartburn. In this moment of divided government and fierce partisanship, it’s perhaps appropriate that...
Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, launched a campaign to reclaim the Oval Office on Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him and a week after they rejected his hand-picked candidates in several pivotal Senate races. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said from...
NBC News
Ukrainian investigators are 'on the ground' in Poland as Zelenskyy looks for 'off-ramp'
There are now Ukrainian investigators on the ground in Poland that expect to gain access to the site of Tuesday's border explosion, the Ukrainian foreign minister says. Nov. 17, 2022.
Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine
Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.Nov. 17, 2022.
Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP27
Ghanaian climate activist Nakeeyat Dramani appealed to delegates at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to "have a heart."Nov. 18, 2022.
Iran protests endure night of violence as killings reported across two cities
A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. At least five people were killed Wednesday in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, according to Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province. According to unconfirmed reports on state media, including Press TV, a 9- or 10-year-old boy was among those killed; his death has become the newest rallying cry for some protesters.
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war
In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch
Vice President Kamala Harris condemned North Korea after it fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Speaking during an emergency meeting of Asia Pacific leaders gathered for a Bangkok summit, Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions.Nov. 18, 2022.
Democrats face ‘changing of the guard’ without Pelosi in leadership
House Democrats have a “changing of the guard” following Speaker Pelosi’s decision to step down, after nearly 20 years. Pelosi is the first woman to hold the gavel of the House. Nov. 17, 2022.
Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases
Residents in China’s capital city said they were calm and unaffected by new restrictions amid the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.Nov. 17, 2022.
House Democrats will welcome in the ‘first crop of Generation X leaders’
The top three House Democratic leaders are stepping down from their position, making way for a new generation of leader. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles discusses the presumptive leadership team and the challenges they may face.Nov. 17, 2022.
NBC News
539K+
Followers
60K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0