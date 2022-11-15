A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. At least five people were killed Wednesday in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, according to Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province. According to unconfirmed reports on state media, including Press TV, a 9- or 10-year-old boy was among those killed; his death has become the newest rallying cry for some protesters.

21 HOURS AGO