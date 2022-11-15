ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran

Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Ivanka skips Trump's 2024 announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, who was a senior White House adviser during the Trump administration, says she’s taking a break from politics. Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.
Iran protests endure night of violence as killings reported across two cities

A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. At least five people were killed Wednesday in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, according to Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province. According to unconfirmed reports on state media, including Press TV, a 9- or 10-year-old boy was among those killed; his death has become the newest rallying cry for some protesters.
Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned North Korea after it fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. Speaking during an emergency meeting of Asia Pacific leaders gathered for a Bangkok summit, Harris called the launch a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions.Nov. 18, 2022.
