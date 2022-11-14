Read full article on original website
sapulpatimes.com
How are businesses handling the Christmas Chute? Interviews with downtown merchants
Sapulpa Times interviewed downtown Merchants during Thursday, November 3rd’s “Lights On!” celebration to find out how they felt about the Christmas Chute and its impact on their businesses. Kent Burke, owner of the Purple Rabbit Emporium, said this October was slower than last year’s, but that he...
KRMG
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award
TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly
TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly on Friday. In a Tulsa Fire Department Facebook post, Captain Josh Rutledge was described as “the real deal” and a “great firefighter, family man, man of Christ, friend, mentor, student and teacher.”
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue Needs Donations, Adoptions
Many local animal rescues are struggling with the high number of dogs or cats that need help and a forever home. An overcrowded shelter and expensive bills are just a few of the problems Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is having right now. Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue...
KTUL
The first flakes of the season: What to expect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast this evening calls for a good chance for snowflakes in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in from the west will...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Repeat Offender in on Shoplifting
A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.
KRMG
Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair
TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
news9.com
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
KOKI FOX 23
BAPS Band Director speaks out after the Pride of BA placed third at a national championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Darrin Davis, the executive director of fine arts for Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) talked to FOX23 about the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band’s win at a national championship over the weekend. The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third at The Bands of...
Window repairman says he pulled adults out of home in BA murder-suicide
A local window repairman says he broke through the front door of a Broken Arrow home and immediately saw two people on the floor dead after what police say was a murder-suicide.
News On 6
City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor
The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
