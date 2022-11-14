ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long time Tulsa restaurant employee awarded Distinguished Service Award

TULSA, Okla. — After serving up Coney dogs for more than four decades, 73-year-old Joe Bear has been awarded with the Distinguished Service Award from the Oklahoma Restaurant Association. Bear, who has served in the restaurant industry for fifty years, has spent the past forty-four years at Coney Island...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GoFundMe created for Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the Tulsa Fire Captain who died unexpectedly on Friday. In a Tulsa Fire Department Facebook post, Captain Josh Rutledge was described as “the real deal” and a “great firefighter, family man, man of Christ, friend, mentor, student and teacher.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The first flakes of the season: What to expect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast this evening calls for a good chance for snowflakes in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in from the west will...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Repeat Offender in on Shoplifting

A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Major show coming to Tulsa will be announced Monday

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (11/14/2022 8:10 A.M.) — Numbers for the suspected concert date are displayed at the main entrance of the BOK Center, “5.20.23″. A downtown Tulsa concert venue said it will make a major show announcement Monday morning. The BOK Center said it has...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccines, dewormer and microchips offered at pet wellness fair

TULSA, Okla. — A free Pet Wellness Fair was held Saturday at McClure Park, near 11th and Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA), the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Petco Love, Chewy and Pets for Life teamed up to offer the event, according to an OAA press release.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency

Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news9.com

Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In

A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

City Of Glenpool Holds Public Meetings About 151st Street Corridor

The City of Glenpool is asking residents for ideas to improve safety at the 151st Street Corridor. City leaders are looking at that stretch of Highway 67 from 26th west avenue to Memorial Drive. Residents shared information about safety issues, slow-downs, and future developments so the city can plan for growth.
GLENPOOL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset

TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
TULSA, OK

