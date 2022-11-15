ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Longtime Albany bicycle shop gets special state honor

An Albany bike shop has been inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Works & Cafe has been in Albany since 1972. It started with a storefront on Central Avenue. In the 1980s it opened its doors at its current location on Madison Avenue. It...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

NYSED asks all school districts to drop Native American mascots

The New York State Education Department issued guidance Thursday evening, asking all school districts to retire Native American mascots. The guidance names the Cambridge Central School District, who voted to retire their Indians team name logo and mascot last year, but since reversed that decision. “School districts that continue to...
CAMBRIDGE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga National Bank Appoints Choudhury as Clifton Park Branch Manager

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company recently appointed A. Kishani Choudhury as Branch Manager of the Clifton Park Office. Choudhury joined the bank in 2018 as a Business Development Officer and was most recently Branch Manager of the Schenectady Office. In her Clifton Park Office role,...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino donates turkeys to local charities

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members are delivering more than 300 turkeys to local charity organizations and community groups on November 21. The donated turkeys will be used by those various organizations for their respective Thanksgiving holiday dinners.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

One of two holiday trees cut down. Next stop, downtown Albany!

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s holiday trees will be cut down and transported to the State Capitol. One of the donated trees will be placed on the Empire State Plaza, and the other in East Capitol Park. Starting December 3rd the Empire Skate Rink Plaza will...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Educators Push to End the New York State Regents Exams

Many state educators are in favor of scrapping or at least modifying the state's Regents exams. That's according to a new education report released at the Board of Regents meeting in Albany. The report found over half of teachers are in favor of dropping the Regents exams to graduate, and...
ALBANY, NY

