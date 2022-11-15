Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady
Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
WNYT
Longtime Albany bicycle shop gets special state honor
An Albany bike shop has been inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Works & Cafe has been in Albany since 1972. It started with a storefront on Central Avenue. In the 1980s it opened its doors at its current location on Madison Avenue. It...
WNYT
NYSED asks all school districts to drop Native American mascots
The New York State Education Department issued guidance Thursday evening, asking all school districts to retire Native American mascots. The guidance names the Cambridge Central School District, who voted to retire their Indians team name logo and mascot last year, but since reversed that decision. “School districts that continue to...
How do Capital Region schools decide to call a snow day?
As the first snowfall of the season has come and gone, many schools in the Capital Region are paying attention to the winter weather. If conditions could be too dangerous for travel, students may get a day off from school.
Max410 relocating from Van Schaick Island in Cohoes
Max410 is moving out of the Van Schaick Island Country Club. Owner Mike Fortin made the announcement in a Facebook post on November 11.
Capital District receives nearly $100k in housing grants
More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga National Bank Appoints Choudhury as Clifton Park Branch Manager
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company recently appointed A. Kishani Choudhury as Branch Manager of the Clifton Park Office. Choudhury joined the bank in 2018 as a Business Development Officer and was most recently Branch Manager of the Schenectady Office. In her Clifton Park Office role,...
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
NY budget director to step down at end of 2022
New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica is stepping down at the end of the year to become the executive director of Puerto Rico's fiscal control board.
Troy announces annual holiday lights recycling program
The City of Troy is partnering with Girl Scout Troops 1165, 1303, and 1435 for the annual holiday lights recycling program.
Rivers Casino donates turkeys to local charities
Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members are delivering more than 300 turkeys to local charity organizations and community groups on November 21. The donated turkeys will be used by those various organizations for their respective Thanksgiving holiday dinners.
WRGB
One of two holiday trees cut down. Next stop, downtown Albany!
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York State’s holiday trees will be cut down and transported to the State Capitol. One of the donated trees will be placed on the Empire State Plaza, and the other in East Capitol Park. Starting December 3rd the Empire Skate Rink Plaza will...
WRGB
Mohawk Hudson Humane to renew only 5 of 21 municipal contracts in 2023
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — Amid a significant increase in taking in stray dogs in 2022, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has decided to renew only a handful of their municipal partner contracts for 2023. Shelter officials say in 2022, they contracted with 21 local municipalities to provide sheltering...
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Regional Food Bank launches 38th Holiday Hunger Appeal
Volunteers will be collecting donations daily at a booth on the lower level of Crossgates Mall.
Capital Region ready for snow
Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
iheart.com
Educators Push to End the New York State Regents Exams
Many state educators are in favor of scrapping or at least modifying the state's Regents exams. That's according to a new education report released at the Board of Regents meeting in Albany. The report found over half of teachers are in favor of dropping the Regents exams to graduate, and...
Sally Beauty closing Troy, Rensselaer stores
Sally Beauty, a beauty supply company, is closing two of its Capital Region locations. Both the Troy store at 740 Hoosick Street and the Rensselaer store at 274 Troy Road will be closing on December 9.
Comments / 0