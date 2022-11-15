ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Galaxy Lights at Space Center, Bubble Science at Arboretum, and more!

By Jerri C.
houstononthecheap.com
 3 days ago
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Tree Lighting Houston 2022 – Events & Ceremonies Near You

There is nothing like spectacular Christmas tree lighting that truly sets off the holiday cheer. Once the decors are up and the lights are on those trees, you know that the holiday season is in full swing and it’s time for gifts, holiday shopping, carols, feasts, and joy. And in Houston, you won’t run out of Christmas tree lighting events to go to.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Bubble Science, Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch, and more!

Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (November 18-20) include Bubble Science, Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch, Music Trends Through the Decades, Family Capoeira, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic Lights Up The City

'Tis the season, and with that comes a heaping dose of merriment and cheer. Thanks to Houston First Corporation and Central Houston, Inc., it's going to be a lot easier to find the holiday spirit. The two groups are transforming Downtown Houston into the ultimate holiday destination dubbed City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic.
HOUSTON, TX
itsnothouitsme.com

2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Houston Press

Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Zoo Lights Houston 2022 set for a sparkling return with new attractions!

See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light! TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights returns to the Houston Zoo beginning November 18, 2022, through January 8, 2023, with lots of Christmas lights illuminating the area. Check out always-popular attractions including Holiday Grove, Flamingo Terrace, 33 feet tall tree of lights, and more. Also, for 2022, there are some new additions including the Infinity Tunnel and an interactive dance floor!!!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX

