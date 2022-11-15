Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Galaxy Lights at Space Center, Bubble Science at Arboretum, and more!

Read full article on original website
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 18 to 20: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - The holiday season is launching into full swing this weekend with light festivals, gift shopping opportunities and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area. Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo. See the Houston Zoo in a...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Winter Camp Guide 2022 – The Best Thanksgiving and Holidays Camps for Kids
The holiday season is upon us, and that means it’s time for winter camps! From sports camps to education STEM camps, there are many great winter camps in Houston across all categories. Here’s the really great part: many of these holiday camps in Houston are cheap and offer special discounts.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Tree Lighting Houston 2022 – Events & Ceremonies Near You
There is nothing like spectacular Christmas tree lighting that truly sets off the holiday cheer. Once the decors are up and the lights are on those trees, you know that the holiday season is in full swing and it’s time for gifts, holiday shopping, carols, feasts, and joy. And in Houston, you won’t run out of Christmas tree lighting events to go to.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Bubble Science, Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (November 18-20) include Bubble Science, Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch, Music Trends Through the Decades, Family Capoeira, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city...
Several community centers offering chance to get free turkeys for Thanksgiving
We know a lot of things cost more, including food. Here are some places where you can pick up a free turkey to help out with your Thanksgiving meal.
Houston Press
City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic Lights Up The City
'Tis the season, and with that comes a heaping dose of merriment and cheer. Thanks to Houston First Corporation and Central Houston, Inc., it's going to be a lot easier to find the holiday spirit. The two groups are transforming Downtown Houston into the ultimate holiday destination dubbed City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic.
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Houston Press
Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
houstononthecheap.com
Zoo Lights Houston 2022 set for a sparkling return with new attractions!
See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light! TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights returns to the Houston Zoo beginning November 18, 2022, through January 8, 2023, with lots of Christmas lights illuminating the area. Check out always-popular attractions including Holiday Grove, Flamingo Terrace, 33 feet tall tree of lights, and more. Also, for 2022, there are some new additions including the Infinity Tunnel and an interactive dance floor!!!
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
iheart.com
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
