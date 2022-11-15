Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
North Dakota Republicans select new legislative leaders
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – North Dakota Republicans elected their new leadership in Bismarck Monday night. The Senate Caucus selected Sen. David Hogue from District 38 in Minot as their Majority Leader, Sen. Jerry Klein from District 44 in Harvey as Asst. Majority Leader, and Sen. Kristin Roers from Fargo’s District 27 as Caucus Chair.
740thefan.com
Three commissioners leaving Walz cabinet
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Three commissioners at the center of controversy in Governor Tim Walz’s administration will not be in his cabinet during his second term in office. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm did not seek re-appointment, after heading the state’s response to the Covid pandemic and becoming...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New North Dakota State House, Senate Majority Leaders chosen
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Senate and House Republican caucuses have elected new leadership Monday night at their respective caucus meetings in Bismarck. The Senate republicans elected Senator David Hogue (District 38-Minot) for Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jerry Klein (District 14-Harvey) for Assistant Majority Leader and Senator Kristin Roers (District 27-Fargo) for Senate Republican Caucus Chair.
AG’s Office “going to war” over new budget proposal
The AG's office has been meeting with legislators from both parties, and sheriffs and police chiefs, across the state, to gather information on the needs for BCI and the State Crime lab.
KFYR-TV
ND now faces consequences of term limits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From here on out, a person could spend a maximum of 24 years making laws in North Dakota. Eight years in the House, eight years in the Senate, and eight years as Governor. That’s a win for some, but for others, the passage of the term limits measure could mean trouble for a variety of reasons.
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections
One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
740thefan.com
Minnesota-based Hansen Elevator banned from doing business in ND for second time
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minn. is banned from doing business in North Dakota for a second time. Stutsman County District Court found owner David Hansen engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
fox9.com
Scott Jensen says Minnesota GOP can't win without new stance on abortion
(FOX 9) - Scott Jensen, who lost to Gov. Tim Walz in last week's midterm election, says he and other Republicans erred on the abortion issue and that the party needs to change its stance to win Minnesota statewide elections. "The hardline position on abortion isn’t going to win," Jensen...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs — Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at [...]
Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi
Minnesota’s voter turnout last week was once again robust, but about 100,000 fewer voters cast ballots for governor compared to the midterm election of 2018. Where were those 100,000 fewer votes? Hennepin and Ramsey counties are responsible for most of the dropoff. Hennepin turnout was down 50,000 votes compared to 2018, while Ramsey County was […] The post Memo to Republicans: Stop acting like Minnesota is Mississippi appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
keyzradio.com
Are You Committing A Crime In North Dakota?
I left for Arizona on November 7th, and flew back in on November 14. While I was gone, it snowed! Williston got a nervous 9 inches and Bismarck got 24 inches. With all the snow, and the cold that comes with it, I hit the button on my remote to start my car. I wanted to get into a nice warm vehicle. As I waited for my luggage, I started to wonder if it's illegal to leave my car unattended while running.
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minot Public Schools Custodian named as North Dakota Education Support Professional of The Year
(Minot, ND) -- The state's largest teacher's union is celebrating an education support professional who is goes above and beyond. Bruce Schonberger, a custodian for Minot Public Schools (MPS), is being recognized as the 2022-23 North Dakota Education Support Professional of the Year. Schoneberer has worked at MPS for over a decade, having positive interactions with students. He also is an active member in his local organization as the financial officer for Chapter 52 of the North Dakota Public Employees local. Schoneberer also regularly attends meetings with the Minot Education Association, organizes a public education float every year for the North Dakota State Fair Parade, and is the vice president of the Central Labor Council for the ND American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Vivié Scooters
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new way residents can explore North Dakota. Vivié Scooters is a new Bismarck business aiming to bring the culture of scooters, e-bikes, and kick scooters to the community. After a vacation in Florida around 10 years ago, the owners, Chris and Linette...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Comments / 0