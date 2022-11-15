Australian PM raises trade 'blockages' with China's Xi

Read full article on original website
Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
New Zealand's Ardern talked co-operation with China, while also raising concerns
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, while also raising concerns about human rights and the Taiwan Strait, the New Zealand government said.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- A United Nations official says the U.N. is “cautiously optimistic” a wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to export over 11 million metric tons of wheat and Russia to ship its grain and fertilizer to world markets will be renewed. The official, who was not...
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
Italian oil workers seek deal for Russian-owned refinery
ORTIGIA, Sicily (AP) — Thousands of workers at a Russian-owned oil refinery in Sicily protested Friday against the threat of closure as Europe imposes a full embargo on Russian oil starting next month. Workers demanded action from Italy’s new economic development minister, Alfonso Urso, who was meeting in Rome...
New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion
Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer. Rapid scientific advances and vast worldwide data storage on the web, in smartphones...
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar claims the monthlong tournament kicking off Sunday...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated on Friday that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 account for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ending Nov. 19, compared with 39.5% in the previous week.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
