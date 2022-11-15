Read full article on original website
Related
Explainer-Crypto lender Genesis plagued by contagion concern after FTX blowup
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The uncertain future of Genesis Global Capital, one of the biggest crypto lenders, is fueling concern that the recent collapse of crytpo exchange FTX is having a spillover effect on other players in the highly interconnected market.
ship-technology.com
Al Seer Marine orders tanker quartet from K Shipbuilding
K Shipbuilding will construct the four medium-range 'IMO II/III product tankers' at Jinhae Shipyard. Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company unit Al Seer Marine has ordered four new tankers from South Korean shipbuilder K Shipbuilding. Under the $175m (AED643m) contract, K Shipbuilding will be responsible for constructing four medium-range ‘IMO II/III...
ship-technology.com
DNV, CMES and BHP to share voyage data for lowering emissions
Under the first joint pilot project, the trio will exchange and analyse quality-assured data from selected ships and voyages. China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), BHP, and DNV have reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for voyage data exchange with the purpose of cutting emissions in the maritime sector. This is...
Comments / 0