Al Seer Marine orders tanker quartet from K Shipbuilding

K Shipbuilding will construct the four medium-range 'IMO II/III product tankers' at Jinhae Shipyard. Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company unit Al Seer Marine has ordered four new tankers from South Korean shipbuilder K Shipbuilding. Under the $175m (AED643m) contract, K Shipbuilding will be responsible for constructing four medium-range ‘IMO II/III...
DNV, CMES and BHP to share voyage data for lowering emissions

Under the first joint pilot project, the trio will exchange and analyse quality-assured data from selected ships and voyages. China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), BHP, and DNV have reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for voyage data exchange with the purpose of cutting emissions in the maritime sector. This is...

