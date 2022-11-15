Read full article on original website
I moved from NYC to Rio de Janeiro. I live near the beach and have a level of financial freedom I never experienced in the US.
In 2020, Carla Vianna was sharing a $2,250 studio apartment in New York with her Brazilian partner. She knew it was time to move when she started using her savings to keep up with rent payments. The couple moved to Rio, where their two-bedroom apartment near the beach is half...
BBC
Iranian who made Paris airport home for 18 years dies
An Iranian man who lived in a Paris airport for 18 years has died. Caught in a diplomatic limbo, Mehran Karimi Nasseri made a small area of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport his home in 1988. His experience inspired the 2004 film, The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. Mr Nasseri was...
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 8 restaurants I always recommend to first-time visitors.
From fine-dining establishments to walk-in joints away from the Strip, these restaurants shouldn't be missed when travelers take a trip to Sin City.
Time Out Global
Baseball is opening a new sister venue in Jardine House
Since their opening in 2020, Basehall has become a hotspot for hungry Hongkongers, serving them great bites from some of the best restaurants in the city. Continuing with this success, Basehall is set to open a new sister venue, Basehall 2, in Jardine House. mid-December. Housing 13 independent food and...
Time Out Global
London’s IMAX just levelled up
That temple of eyeball-popping hugeness on the South Bank, the IMAX is under new ownership and more spectacular than ever. The BFI has officially taken over London’s biggest cinema screen and unveiled a new, freshly souped-up projection system and freshly spruced auditorium. A new laser projector has been installed,...
Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney
CNN — A cruise ship with hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters in a media briefing on Saturday.
lonelyplanet.com
4 days in Kuala Lumpur: the perfect foodie itinerary
From street food to fine dining, you could spend several days eating your way through Kuala Lumpur's dazzling food scene. And if you have a bit more time, it's well worth it to savor this city. Yi Jun Loh offers an extended version of his one-day itinerary for those looking...
Time Out Global
Revealed: the nicest airports in Europe
By our book, the ‘nicest’ airport is (besides from perhaps being in Nice) a little different to the ‘best’ airport. While the world’s best airports hubs might be known for their reliability, punctuality and breadth of service, the nicest ones are a bit more luxurious – they’re the ones you don’t actually mind spending time in.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world's safest cities for travellers
Whether you’re a nervy traveller or a solo explorer, safety is a hugely important factor when it comes to choosing where to book a trip. Following previous 2022 rankings for the safest countries in Europe and the safest countries in the world, a new study has revealed which cities are the world’s safest.
Time Out Global
The end of an era: late-night venue Colour is closing its doors
After serving the Carlton and wider Melbourne communities for a solid three years, the Queensberry Street cult-favourite club Colour has made the devastating announcement that it will be closing its doors at the end of 2022. Citing "ever-increasing financial pressures" in the industry, the team behind the late-night live music venue said that the continued operation has become unviable.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Copenhagen 2022
From vintage to cutting-edge, from a pint to a prosecco this charming city which is often considered to be the gem of Scandinavia caters for all! Enjoy fine dining at the world-famous restaurant ‘Noma’, go for a traditional Smørrebrød, party with the best of them in one of the many hip clubs and bars or opt for a romantic stroll in the Tivoli Gardens.
Time Out Global
Attention Potterheads: a new Harry Potter themed park could open soon
Fans of all things Harry Potter, this one’s for you. A brand new Potter-themed area of a theme park has been announced that promises to immerse visitors in the books’ and films’ magical world in totally new ways. This new Harry Potter-themed land will be found in...
Time Out Global
DarkSide launches new cocktail menu inspired by mahjong
The new season calls for new creations, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s renowned flagship bar, DarkSide, recently released the new edition of their conceptual menu series. Spotlighting the Chinese tile-based game mahjong, the menu showcases the craftsmanship and artistry of hand-drawn mahjong tiles and interprets the game’s elements to the new cocktail experience.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI IS THE 2ND MOST FAMILY-FRIENDLY VACATION SPOT, ACCORDING TO NEW INDEX
The experts, at The Family Vacation Guide, have taken a deep dive into popular vacation destinations, ranking them against a number of family-friendly factors including safety, pollution, weather, affordability and number of family-friendly attractions to reveal the best cities for a vacation with kids in 2022. You can view the...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS AND BAYSIDE DEVELOPMENTS LAUNCH OF FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES BAHRAIN BAY
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons and Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments announce plans for what will soon be the address of choice for discerning homeowners in the city with Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay. Ushering in a new standard of luxury waterfront living, the collection of...
foodgressing.com
Fairmont Hotels Black Friday 2022 Deals + Accor Hotels
Over 50 Accor properties are offering up to 30% off at participating hotels. Plus, ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty members receive an additional 5% off!. The Accor portfolio in North & Central America includes an incredible mix of hotels from Canada, Mexico and the US. Explore the magic of Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth or experience the royal treatment at Fairmont Chateau Montebello! For warm weather destinations, dive into Fairmont Mayakoba, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, and more.
hotelnewsme.com
LE GUÉPARD TO HOST A FOUR HANDS DINNER DINING EXPERIENCE FOR 2 EVENINGS ONLY
Le Guépard is pleased to announce its second Four Hands Dinner dining experience, taking place on the 25 and 26 November. The whimsical French brasserie and private-dining restaurant presents a delectable line-up of courses with the assistance of Chef Franckelie Laloum, who will join forces with their in-house chef, Yanis Yahoui.
Time Out Global
The UK’s best winter walk has been named, and it’s in London
London isn’t usually thought of as a place for beautiful hikes in sprawling nature – although London hipsters might dress like they’re about to scale a mountain, their performance clothing is usually keeping them safe and dry on their expedition to the farmers’ market and/or pub.
Time Out Global
Yoshinoya opens new Japanese cafe-style concept store in Tsim Sha Tsui
Famous for their quick and affordable beef bowls, Japanese restaurant chain Yoshinoya has recently opened a new cafe-style location in Tsim Sha Tsui. Featuring light brown interiors with a splash of its signature orange colour, the venue offers a modern and relaxing setting with wooden furnishings, soft lighting, and large floor-to-ceiling windows.
