Six days after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, the secrets of the company, which was still worth $32 billion in February, are beginning to come to light. John Ray, the new CEO in charge of restructuring, has just made an indictment of the Sam Bankman-Fried years. Bankman-Fried, 30, founded the company with two associates -- Zixiao "Gary" Wang and Nishad Singh. FTX started operating in May 2019.

1 DAY AGO