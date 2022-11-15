Read full article on original website
Fallen FTX Misused Customers’ Money
Six days after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, the secrets of the company, which was still worth $32 billion in February, are beginning to come to light. John Ray, the new CEO in charge of restructuring, has just made an indictment of the Sam Bankman-Fried years. Bankman-Fried, 30, founded the company with two associates -- Zixiao "Gary" Wang and Nishad Singh. FTX started operating in May 2019.
FTX Collapse Comes Amid a Surge in Crypto Related Scams
It's called "pig butchering" but it has nothing to do with a slaughterhouse. The term refers to a certain scam that fraudsters use to cheat cryptocurrency investors, according to a November 10 complaint bulletin from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that analyzes a rise in crypto-asset complaints. “Our analysis of...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Talks are still deadlocked on main issues at the U.N. climate summit talks in Egypt, an umbrella body of more than 1,000 environmental organizations said Friday. Harjeet Singh of Climate Action Network told The Associated Press that “there is a deadlock on two main issues” including finance for loss and damage in countries vulnerable to climate change and on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
