WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Dr. Jerome Adams on how to avoid getting flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What can you do to protect yourself from getting sick amid the flu activity in Indiana?. Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, talked with News 8 on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered” on “News 8 at 11 p.m.”. Learn...
WISH-TV
Indiana health department confirms state’s first monkeypox-related death
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that an Indiana resident has died from monkeypox. According to a news release, the person had other health conditions that contributed to their death. No information has been provided regarding the identity of the deceased person. “Although monkeypox...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome visits Carmel Christkindlmarkt ahead of Saturday’s opening day
The countdown is on for one of the most beloved holiday family traditions in Carmel! That’s right, the opening day for the Christkindlmarkt is just five days away!. It begins on Nov. 19, and the Market will remain open through Dec. 30. “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome got a...
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
WISH-TV
Paramount Schools receives $3M to open new facilities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paramount Schools has received a $3 million gift that will allow them to open new school facilities in South Bend and Lafayette. They currently have four schools in Indianapolis. The gift was provided by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. According to a release, opening more facilities will allow...
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
WISH-TV
Man charged with murdering carjacker at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was carjacked was charged with murdering the thief, according to the Marion County prosecutor. The last time Anvictor Butler drove his white Chevrolet Malibu was Tuesday morning to a Marathon gas station at Southeastern and South Emerson avenues. According to police, Butler pulled...
WISH-TV
Holiday at Carter Green opens this weekend in Carmel
It’s said to be jolly and magical for the entire family, the City of Carmel’s Holiday at Carter Green and Ice at Carter Green kicks off this weekend. Holiday at Carter Green sponsored by Allied Solutions is a City of Carmel event more than 25 years old that started in partnership with the Carmel Arts Council.
WISH-TV
IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
WISH-TV
Anderson High School closes Friday after arrest of student with gun
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Anderson schools will be closed Friday after a threat to the district and the arrest of an Anderson High School student found with a firearm, according to district authorities. Anderson High School and the Anderson Career Center will be closed Friday. An additional but...
WISH-TV
BMV West Lafayette branch announces closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s West Lafayette branch will be closing at the end of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. According to a release, the branch will remain open until Dec. 17. The...
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
WISH-TV
Very cold Friday, staying cold this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re gearing up for fairly uncomfortable cold this weekend. Then, a nice rebound from the cold looks to finally arrive for next week as we draw near Thanksgiving. Thursday night: We could see scattered snow showers tonight, but any accumulation that may occur will only...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for Tuesday homicide on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a man Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side. Anvictor Butler, 46, was taken into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Dustin Phipps, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. Just...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles. According to...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s southeast side. Police did not say what led up to the shooting taking place or how many people are involved. They also have not provided an identity of the person in critical condition.
WISH-TV
3-month-old baby, 3-year-old child die in Clay County mobile home fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Coroner Nick French. Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, lived in a mobile home at Northview County Estates in the 3800 block of West State Road 340. That’s about a mile east of Brazil near Northview High School.
WISH-TV
Coroner: Franklin woman’s death was homicide, not suicide
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Saturday death of a Franklin woman was called in as a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of...
WISH-TV
‘White Christmas: The Musical’ comes to Myers Dinner Theatre beginning Friday
Irving Berlin’s classic “White Christmas” comes to the Central Indiana stage with a brand new production premiering tomorrow night at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro. “White Christmas: The Musical” opens on November 18 and runs through December 18 at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged for armed robberies at PetSmart, Subway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces charges after being accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint. James Bennett, 43, is accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in the 6500 block of West Washington Street on the afternoon of Oct. 24 and at PetSmart in the 9700 block of East Washington Street on the evening of Nov. 4. According to a police report, someone was injured in the PetSmart incident.
