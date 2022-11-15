“Here’s how the real story goes,” Janaye Furman says candidly. We’re on a call that the model and Riot Picks founder takes from Studio City, California, where she’s working on her new collection and explaining the moment that her mom gifted her first Afro pick. “Basically, holiday time comes around, my mom’s cleaning out the garage,” Furman remembers. “She sees an Afro pick, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool; it’s one of those black fist ones! I don’t have an Afro pick.” And she was like, ‘Wait, what? You don’t have an Afro pick? This whole time?’” By then, Furman was in her early 20s and signed exclusively with Louis Vuitton, the house where she made history as the first Black woman to open their show for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2018 runway collection.

