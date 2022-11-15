Read full article on original website
“I want to eat the rack,” says Cult Gaia designer Jasmin Hekmat during a preview of her resort assortment. Not literally, of course, but she is referring to the deliciously-sweet color palette of her new playful pieces, all designed in vibrant shades of pinks, oranges, and greens. “I had all my guards down [this season] and went for color, fun, and magic.”
Introducing Riot Picks, a New Brand of Artful Combs From Model Janaye Furman
“Here’s how the real story goes,” Janaye Furman says candidly. We’re on a call that the model and Riot Picks founder takes from Studio City, California, where she’s working on her new collection and explaining the moment that her mom gifted her first Afro pick. “Basically, holiday time comes around, my mom’s cleaning out the garage,” Furman remembers. “She sees an Afro pick, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool; it’s one of those black fist ones! I don’t have an Afro pick.” And she was like, ‘Wait, what? You don’t have an Afro pick? This whole time?’” By then, Furman was in her early 20s and signed exclusively with Louis Vuitton, the house where she made history as the first Black woman to open their show for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2018 runway collection.
Marco Zanini and Arts&Science Have Created A Collection Together
Marco Zanini, the Milanese designer behind the label Zanini, is as we speak (or, well, as I write) in Tokyo, one of his favorite places in the world. It's his fifth time in Japan. This isn’t just a case of post COVID wanderlust, but work, work, work, baby! Zanini is launching a project he dreamed up with friend and collaborator Sonya Park, the powerhouse behind the Japanese brand Arts&Science. (Truth be told, powerhouse feels like a term that might be a tad strident for Park’s venture, but when you consider the unerring and clear-minded aesthetic of her label and stores, a gentle, lyrical, calmness of style that’s delivered with absolute precision, powerhouse starts to feel just right.)
Veronica De Piante Makes Tailoring and Knits Inspired by Global Visions of Home (and a 1990s Stint at Prada)
There is one jacket in Veronica De Piante’s debut collection that is a perfect reflection of the designer herself: It is a double-breasted duchesse-silk style with two flap pockets and a third one on the left side of the chest. Then emerging from underneath the lapel is a wide band with intricate black-on-black beading in a minimalist pattern, created by artisans working from a refugee camp in Jordan.
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the center of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels—here is a potential solution.”
The Shirley Hazzard Renaissance Continues With a Masterful New Biography
At her last public appearance in September 2012, the Australian writer Shirley Hazzard—visibly beset by escalating physical frailties and the mental disorientations of dementia—surprised the audience with a set of brief remarks. “I have felt increasingly in recent years,” she began, “that the world has a kind of Vesuvius element now, that we’re waiting for something terrible to happen.” Hazzard died in 2016, but I confess I wonder what she’d make of our precarious present, the more and more inescapable sense that, should there be a future, chaos will be its prevailing mode.
