With The Inspection, his feature directorial debut, filmmaker Elegance Bratton—best known for the Vice series My House and the 2019 documentary Pier Kids, two sensitive portraits of queer life in New York City—considers his own complicated story. The drama centers on a young, Black gay man named Ellis French (a striking Jeremy Pope) who, pushed out of the house by his mother, Inez (Gabrielle Union), enlists in the Marines in the mid-2000s, long before the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” At bootcamp, French thrills to the rigors of basic training but is quickly singled out and brutalized by one Sgt. Laws (Bokeem Woodbine), the kind of man who says thing like “Our job is not to make Marines, it’s to make monsters.” (Laws begs comparison to R. Lee Ermey in Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, a film that, along with Claire Denis’s lyrical Beau Travail, inspired the look and mood of The Inspection.) Yet he finds allies in his barracks, too—among them Rosales (Looking’s Raúl Castillo), a protective older officer, and Ismail (Eman Esfandi), another alienated recruit—and, in time, a hard-won sense of purpose.

