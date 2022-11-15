Read full article on original website
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
The Princess of Wales Has Found Her New Autumn Fashion Staple
Kate Middleton has arguably elevated her style since she took on her new royal title—Princess of Wales—following the Queen’s death in September. But her habit of rewearing pieces from her own wardrobe has remained decidedly the same, as shown during her visit to Reading today [17 November).
'I Have Pretty Privilege, But There's a Dark Side'
I'm not afraid of saying I'm stereotypically beautiful, and it means I get things for free.
Taylor Russell Is Hollywood’s Boldest New Red Carpet Risk-Taker
With her breakout role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet, Canadian actor Taylor Russell is having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. But not only is she one of Hollywood’s freshest new faces—Russell has all of the necessary A-list red carpet style nous to back it up. During the film’s press tour over the past month, the actor has been proving that she’s in a total fashion league of her own, choosing unique looks that stray from the glitzy status quo. No classic (read: boring) gowns here—Russell favors silhouettes that are more experimental and way more avant-garde.
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It’s also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
Jeremy Pope on His Devastating Star Turn in The Inspection
With The Inspection, his feature directorial debut, filmmaker Elegance Bratton—best known for the Vice series My House and the 2019 documentary Pier Kids, two sensitive portraits of queer life in New York City—considers his own complicated story. The drama centers on a young, Black gay man named Ellis French (a striking Jeremy Pope) who, pushed out of the house by his mother, Inez (Gabrielle Union), enlists in the Marines in the mid-2000s, long before the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” At bootcamp, French thrills to the rigors of basic training but is quickly singled out and brutalized by one Sgt. Laws (Bokeem Woodbine), the kind of man who says thing like “Our job is not to make Marines, it’s to make monsters.” (Laws begs comparison to R. Lee Ermey in Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, a film that, along with Claire Denis’s lyrical Beau Travail, inspired the look and mood of The Inspection.) Yet he finds allies in his barracks, too—among them Rosales (Looking’s Raúl Castillo), a protective older officer, and Ismail (Eman Esfandi), another alienated recruit—and, in time, a hard-won sense of purpose.
