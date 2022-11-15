Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Madison hosts Yorktown in region football semifinal
Not that they need any, but the host, top seed and two-time defending champion Madison Warhawks will have extra incentive against the Yorktown Patriots in a 6D North Region tournament semifinal football-playoff game. Madison (8-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the contest and will be seeking revenge for...
sungazette.news
Yorktown runners place at state cross country meets
In a time of 16:41, Yorktown High School senior Jake Levine finished in 13th place at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state cross country meet on the 5,000-meter Oatlands Plantation course in Leesburg on Nov. 12. The winning time was 15:43. Levine was the second highest finisher from the 6D North Region.
sungazette.news
Madison ice hockey team wins first match
The Madison Warhawks club ice hockey team defeated Chantilly/Westfield, 5-3, in its opening high-school match of the 2022-23 season. The Warhawks scored first and maintained a lead, taking 32 shots. Senior forward Jake Alford notched two goals and three assists, along with senior forward J.T. Gary with two goals and junior forward Jeremy Correa having one goal. Sophomore defender Jack Spiess picked up an assist.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Always a backup
It always happens, no matter what time of the year or even the time of day or night, that any distance of a two-way trip – short or long – via the route 95 corridor between Northern Virginia and any destination south results in getting stuck in heavy traffic.
sungazette.news
Schools & Military, 11/17/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Frank Macchiarola of McLean has been inducted into the University of Texas at Austin chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi all-discippline honor society. • Anton Kopti II of McLean was among members of the Oratorio...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown football team scores playoff win
The Yorktown Patriots defeated the Langley Saxons, 21-14, on Nov. 11, 2022, in 6D North Regional tournament-playoff competition. CLICK HERE for game coverage. Click on any photo below to start the slide show; click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Blue field, orange ball
Things certainly have changed in the world of high-school sports. That was the setup in the championship matches at this year’s Virginia High School League state field hockey tournaments. The contests were played at Courtland High School. The artificial-turf field at the Spotsylvania school is bright blue, not the...
sungazette.news
Flint Hill enjoys a bounce back football season
The Flint Hill Huskies (5-4, 2-2) finished their high-school football season with a wild 47-46 seesaw home loss to the Maret Frogs on Nov. 5 in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game. The Huskies had a chance to win, but missed a field goal of the 40-yard range on the game’s...
sungazette.news
Rarely a dull moment for retiring Park Authority spokesman
In 21 years as Fairfax County Park Authority’s public-information officer, Judy Pedersen visited nearly all of the agency’s 420 sites, hosted countless community meetings about park projects and was the media’s go-to person during natural and human-caused crises. “One thing I will say about this job is...
sungazette.news
Editorial: MCA does right thing looking at school enrollment
“There ain’t no good guy. There ain’t no bad guy. There’s only you and me, and we just disagree.” Therewith another 1970s song lyric that has relevance all these decades later. Based on our coverage last week, the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) sure does seem to...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 11/17/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. OAKTON HOMEOWNER FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER: An Oakton homeowner on Nov. 9 shot and killed a 24-year-old Herndon man who allegedly broke into his home, Fairfax County police said. Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. to the reported shooting at a home in the...
sungazette.news
Women’s Club celebrates 40th anniversary of scholarship fund
The Women’s Club of Great Falls celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Scholarship Fund at an Oct. 23 tea at River Bend Club in Great Falls. The organization was founded in 1980 as the Great Falls Woman’s Club and began its Scholarship Fund in 1982. The club in 2011 merged with Newcomers of Great Falls and became Great Falls Friends & Neighbors and later was renamed the Women’s Club of Great Falls.
sungazette.news
Fairfax History, 11/17/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A total of 29 Fairfax motorists have been stopped for failing to display the new state inspection decals. •• Fairfax officials are trying to work out a merger between the government’s parks program and its recreation program.
sungazette.news
‘Big things are hard’: Former Fairfax board chair lauds Metro extension
Of the many people who have earned the right to take a personal victory lap with the extension of Metrorail service to Washington Dulles International Airport now complete, put Kate Hanley near the top of the list. With decades of service ranging from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 11/17/22 edition
55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. 55+ CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday,...
sungazette.news
Letter: Election results show Arlington embraces Missing Middle
Editor: Many have stated that this year’s Arlington County Board election was serving as a proxy vote for Missing Middle housing. The results are clear: Arlington voters overwhelmingly support Missing Middle housing. County Board member Matt de Ferranti, who takes a middle-of-the-road approach to Missing Middle housing, and independent...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Book me (get it?) into ‘library jail’
As is my wont, I went onto the fabulous Internet last week and selected some books from various branches of Arlington’s library system that were to be delivered to Shirlington Library and then picked up by yours truly for perusal and enjoyment. (A very good system, by the way,...
sungazette.news
New section of I-66 Express Lanes to open over weekend
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners, which operates the new I-66 Express Lanes, announced last week that the westbound I-66 Express Lanes from I-495 to Route 28 in Centreville will open on or about Saturday, Nov. 19. Officials expect the eastbound Express Lanes on this...
sungazette.news
Q&A: Thanksgiving effort requires all hands on deck
The Arlington Knights of Columbus is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving-meal effort, which is expected to feed more than 2,500 people this year. For information on the initiative – a tradition for generations – see the Website at www.bit.ly/thanksgivingarlington. The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Kate...
sungazette.news
County aims to avoid another summer-camp-registration disaster
With this past Feb. 23 remaining a date which will live in infamy for many Arlington parents who tried to sign their children up for county-government summer-recreation programs, county officials say they’re making changes in an effort to ensure a similar meltdown doesn’t occur again. Department of Parks...
