Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder was once punched in the face by Paul McCartney, and kinda liked it
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder fondly recalls Paul McCartney giving him a right hook, and how he "missed it" when the pain and swelling went away. Being acknowledged by a rock god in any capacity, be it via a friendly handshake or a passing comment, is a moment that many music fans would hold close to their hearts. For Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, a run in with one true titan of modern music unfolded a little differently.
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Saving Grace pay tribute to Low singer Mimi Parker, whose death was announced at the weekend
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame
E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates After Recovering From COVID-19
Regina Spektor recently had to call off a number of 2022 tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter has now rescheduled the shows for March 2023. Check out her new itinerary below. Also below, watch Spektor’s new video for the Home, before and after song “SugarMan.”
Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video
Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates. Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.
Kali Malone Announces New Album With Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced a new album with Lucy Railton (cello) and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley (electric guitar) called Does Spring Hide Its Joy. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check it out below.
Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, R.E.M., Ann Wilson, Doobie Brothers Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees
Patti Smith, Jeff Lynne, Ann Wilson, Bryan Adams, R.E.M., The Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, and Blondie are the among the list of artists nominated for induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nominees in the non-performing and performing categories will be voted upon for induction at...
Bob Dylan Said He Envied The Beatles, but Not for Their Fame or Success
Bob Dylan met The Beatles in 1964. Both musical acts spoke highly of each other, but Dylan said that he also envied the British band.
