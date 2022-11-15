ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louder

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder was once punched in the face by Paul McCartney, and kinda liked it

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder fondly recalls Paul McCartney giving him a right hook, and how he "missed it" when the pain and swelling went away. Being acknowledged by a rock god in any capacity, be it via a friendly handshake or a passing comment, is a moment that many music fans would hold close to their hearts. For Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, a run in with one true titan of modern music unfolded a little differently.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
iheart.com

Max Weinberg Gets Inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Saturday. Among those taking part in the virtual ceremony were Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Sitting behind a drum kit, McCartney said, "Max, you've made it to the top!,” with Ringo adding a "peace...
Pitchfork

Kali Malone Announces New Album With Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen

Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced a new album with Lucy Railton (cello) and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley (electric guitar) called Does Spring Hide Its Joy. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2​.​3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check it out below.

