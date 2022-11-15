Major plan addressing housing, parks, streets, arts center, programs, more in Easton’s West Ward to be shared at Nov. 16 community meeting

Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council considers ordinance to block health center plan
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council is considering an ordinance that would block the creation of an employee health center that County Executive Lamont McClure said would provide good care and save taxpayers' money. McClure has said the center would provide primary care to 2,000 employees and their dependents....
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Rescue Mission Helps the Community by Assisting Non-Residents
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Allentown City Council president, Cynthia Mota took on the difficult task of securing housing for five homeless men in Allentown with individual families. She enlisted the help of the Allentown Rescue Mission to provide basic necessities for the men, making it easier for the designated families to take them into their homes.
It’s a mystery what sickened students and staff at Lehigh Valley charter school
A battery of tests have not determined what sickened a large group of students and staff earlier this month at a Lehigh Valley charter school. Initially, four Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School staff members with a history of asthma reported asthma-like symptoms Nov. 4 in various parts of the school’s grades 7-12 building, said Susan Mauser, the charter school’s CEO.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Students ignore barriers as stairs to Easton remain usable
Despite barriers being put in place, students continue to use the stairs linking campus to downtown Easton. According to those who continue to use the stairs, progress on construction appears to be stagnant. “I think it’s still safe, especially living in Ruef or Keefe or South,” one student who wishes...
thevalleyledger.com
3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating
EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
buckscountyherald.com
Ribbon-cutting planned for Quakertown War Memorial
The Borough of Quakertown and the Quakertown Veteran’s Memorial Revitalization Committee host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the updated Veterans War Memorial, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Memorial Park, 601 W. Mill St., Quakertown. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include speakers from the John Rivers Memorial...
buckscountyherald.com
Historic Flemington experiencing swift main street, borough wide revitalization
In the midst of a town-wide revitalization, Historic Flemington, N.J., located in the heart of Hunterdon County, has reached a tipping point in attracting new businesses. “The future of Main Street is full of pioneering spirit and optimism,” said Flemington Community Partnership (FCP) Executive Director Robin Lapidus. “During the past two months we’ve seen business owners, who have looked around Main Street for several years finally signing leases, and available properties are now changing hands.”
Proposed apartment building overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek clears zoning hurdle
Plans for a 50-unit apartment building that will replace a century-old home on a high, long, thin strip of land overlooking Bethlehem’s Monocacy Creek and Colonial Industrial Quarter has the approval of the city’s zoning board. On Wednesday night, the board unanimously voted to allow variances on parking,...
When will Easton fix up its stadium food stands? That’s the million-dollar question.
The Easton Area School Board agreed recently it’s not worth spending $1 million to build new concession stands at Cottingham Stadium. The school district’s athletic booster club president, however, thinks that estimate is way too high and calls on the school district to find a way to get the stands built.
buckscountyherald.com
SEPTA improvement to close Butler Avenue in New Britain and Chalfont boroughs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that SEPTA will be performing railroad crossing replacement on Butler Avenue in New Britain and Chalfont boroughs, beginning Friday, Dec. 2. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. From 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, a...
buckscountyherald.com
Newly branded and extensively renovated, The Wycombe House opens in Wrightstown
Jerry Driscoll’s vision just became a reality. Driscoll aimed to turn the former Wycombe Publick House in Wrightstown into a more upscale destination without the pretension – a warm, welcoming, wholesome place for a delicious meal and a quality tipple or two. After extensive renovations and other work,...
thevalleyledger.com
Class #84 of the Department of Corrections Training Academy
Lamont McClure congratulates Class #84 of the Training Academy for the Northampton County Department of Corrections. The 11 graduates received their certificates on Thursday, November 10th during a ceremony at the Northampton County Prison. The new Corrections Officers are:. Jamilia Bowens. Marc Colon. Diamond Edwards. Nikya Hassan. Chauntelle Jackson. Ogie...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Mount Bethel faces 'squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north. "They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
New boutique hotel, fine dining restaurant, event center nearing completion in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A stately and longstanding property in Bethlehem has found new life as a dining, lodging and private event venue. "We still have some finishing touches like artwork and tabletops, but we're aiming to be open to the public in early December," sales director Emily Bettys said. "It's been a long road bringing this project to life, and we can't wait to welcome visitors."
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents object to landfill expansion during LVPC committee meeting
Lower Saucon Township residents are "embarrassed," "disgusted" and "disappointed" that the landfill off Applebutter Road appears to be headed for a big expansion. Five opponents of zoning changes that would change the zoning of 275.7 acres to "light industrial" from "rural residential" thanked the Lehigh Valley Planning for reviewing the issue, but the final decision will be up to the five members of township council.
buckscountyherald.com
International Institute for Restorative Practices inaugurates new president
The International Institute for Restorative Practices (IIRP) inaugurated Linda Kligman, Ph.D., as its new president during a ceremony at Hotel Bethlehem on Nov. 4. During her acceptance speech, Dr. Kligman announced the institute’s expansion of its Impact Scholarship program, awarding five additional full-tuition scholarships to international candidates for the next five years.
