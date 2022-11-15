ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor

Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
Winter is a great time to do garden planning in NJ

Winter may seem dark, grey, and cold but that doesn’t mean your garden has to look that way. There are still plenty of gardening projects you can do this winter in New Jersey that will keep you busy and get your garden in great shape for next season. It’s...
