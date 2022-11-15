Read full article on original website
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor
Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
This Is New Jersey’s Weirdest Favorite Thanksgiving Food
It's not often you hear the words weird and Thanksgiving in the same sentence, but we're about to shatter that habit. We're going to tell you the weirdest Thanksgiving favorite in New Jersey. The determination of the weirdest favorite for Thanksgiving here in the Garden State was made by the...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Nearly As Smart As We Think
We wake up each and every morning in the Garden State, and one thing we feel confident about is that we're a pretty smart bunch. It turns out that a recent report does not back us in that belief. There are so many difficult things the average New Jersey resident...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Friday NJ weather: Breezy and cold, snow/rain showers possible
You may find yourself reaching for a heavy coat, hat, and gloves this weekend. Yes, that's the kind of chill we're expecting. The temperatures in the forecast would be totally typical in the dead of winter, in late January. But here in mid-November, we are going to run 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the next four days (at least).
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.
Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
New Jersey’s Cheeseburger Champion Has Been Announced
When you are in the mood for a good cheeseburger, that is exactly what you want. A really good cheeseburger. Now, according to a major food website, the best cheeseburger in the whole state has been revealed. It's pretty likely that when you think burgers, your first thought may go...
15 Things To Prepare For To Get Through A New Jersey Winter
Winter is coming, and I don't know about you but I'm dreading it. The fun and sun of summer have come to an end, and while we are still in the midst of fall, you can just feel winter on the horizon. Especially in the mornings when it feels like...
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NJ weather: The calendar says November, the forecast January-ish
New Jersey's big weather headline over the next several days is very clear: Unseasonably cold temperatures. Thursday is also the first of five days in a row that New Jersey will fall into the "breezy" category, adding an extra bite to the cold air. Meanwhile, residents of western New York...
Want expensive? The 10 highest priced ZIP codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
New Jersey residents warned about holiday season burglaries
Burglaries occur about 59% higher in December than any month, the highest rate in the United States.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Congratulations, You May Live In The Most Rat Infested City In New Jersey
There's nothing quite as unsettling as going to take out your garbage can and seeing two small eyes staring back at you. Even more so when those two eyes are inside your house, and you don't own any pets. Like it or not, rats are everywhere; cities, parks, subway terminals,...
Winter is a great time to do garden planning in NJ
Winter may seem dark, grey, and cold but that doesn’t mean your garden has to look that way. There are still plenty of gardening projects you can do this winter in New Jersey that will keep you busy and get your garden in great shape for next season. It’s...
