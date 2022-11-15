Read full article on original website
A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN
The juxtaposition..............
Simon Cowell still rides electric bike without helmet after multiple accidents
Simon Cowell admits he’s “officially nuts” for still riding his electric bike without a helmet after multiple accidents. When asked at the Broadway opening of “& Juliet” on Thursday whether he protects his head, the “American Idol” alum told Page Six, “Not yet, but I will.” Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman piped in, confessing that she “wishe[s] he would wear a helmet.” The “X Factor” creator went on to explain why he continues to ride the device that left him nearly paralyzed in August 2020. “I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking,” Cowell said, noting that he won’t use a regular bicycle...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia
Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
Randall: Lessons from a good wedding
(NOTE: Please confirm that you received this. Thanks _ Sharon) SHARON RANDALL COLUMN FOR TUES., NOV. 15, 2022< < Years ago, when I met Sam and his brother Joe, I...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Keke Palmer Admits She Felt 'Trapped' By Nickelodeon Fame
The actor said the experience felt “like I was walking around in a SpongeBob Suit.”
