ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Simon Cowell still rides electric bike without helmet after multiple accidents

Simon Cowell admits he’s “officially nuts” for still riding his electric bike without a helmet after multiple accidents. When asked at the Broadway opening of “& Juliet” on Thursday whether he protects his head, the “American Idol” alum told Page Six, “Not yet, but I will.” Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman piped in, confessing that she “wishe[s] he would wear a helmet.” The “X Factor” creator went on to explain why he continues to ride the device that left him nearly paralyzed in August 2020. “I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking,” Cowell said, noting that he won’t use a regular bicycle...
TheDailyBeast

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Shoots Your Eye Out With Nostalgia

Christmas, perhaps more than any other holiday, is a time that has the word “nostalgia” practically baked into its framework. We find comfort in the rituals passed down to us from family and friends when we were young, and then take joy in creating new ones when we’re older. For some of us, even a slight chill in the air is enough to conjure those memories. It’s why some people are so keen on celebrating Christmas the minute November 1 rolls around. Who can resist a free, two-month pass to bask in the warm glow of the past?A Christmas Story...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy