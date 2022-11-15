Forget About Van Life, This Man Is Traveling the U.S. in His $1,500 Car

A man living out of his car in New York City has gained viral attention after sharing his daily life with more than 250,000 followers on TikTok.

Kyle Offutt was born in Wichita, Kansas, and has been living out of his car for over a year.

Photos of Kyle Offutt from Kansas and his car. He has gained viral attention after sharing how he lives in his car in NYC to explore the city and save on costs. kylegoesoff/TikTok

In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that more than 140,000 people were living in vehicles including vans, RVs or boats, but part of the appeal of Offutt's journey is that he's doing it in a basic five-door car with just a handful of possessions.

"I sold everything I had to live out of my car and try and make a meal with someone in every state," Offutt told Newsweek. "I've been to around half of the states."

A self-proclaimed nomad, Offutt packed up his things and started traveling with just his car to find adventure.

"I always wanted to leave my hometown and know how difficult that step can be so I wanted to share the journey," he said. "I didn't have a ton of money to do van life, but I had a car that I bought for $1,500 that has taken me coast to coast and border to border.

"Most van-life videos now are about fancy and expensive builds that look like luxury, but they kinda miss the entire point of van life or car life, which is the lifestyle you get from it."

The idea to make a meal in each state was born from being able to connect with locals while traveling: "I did this so that a local could show me around the city—I could get to know someone new or visit an old friend and we could connect over a meal. Food can be an expression of people's past or where they have come from," said Offutt.

In October, the car-life traveler shared a video on TikTok that received more than 1.3 million views. A day in the life living out of his car in New York City, Offutt takes viewers with him as he gets ready for the day from his car and heads out to explore the city.

"I stayed in New York for a month because I've always wanted to experience the city," he explained. "I want to find a place that feels more like home so I've been moving around to different places to see how I like them. New York is obviously very expensive so this was a way I could save money and have more experiences in the city."

in 2022, a report found that rent in Manhattan had hit an average price of more than $5,000 for the first time in history. Meanwhile, rent across the U.S. hit a median monthly rate of $2,000 in July, leaving Gen-Z struggling to thrive amid growing financial challenges.

While he spends the majority of the time in his car, there are also times when Offutt will sleep on a friend's couch or in a spare room, and occasionally he will stay in a hostel.

"Living out of a car can be uncomfortable and cramped and you don't have a ton of facilities," Offutt said. "You are also away from family and friends, so these simple things like just being able to go to someone's house, a warm shower, or your own bed don't exist and make you appreciate them more.

"The positives are that I'm very mobile and have been able to experience so much in a short time. I get to meet new people and make friends all over the country, my life is never boring, and I get to pursue my dreams," added Offutt.

"Sounds pretty cool," wrote one commenter. "I would probably do it but I am 52 with a bad back."

"You're great man. The rent in this city is not affordable," posted another TikToker.

But not all of the comments were positive, with some viewers suggesting that he should find a house somewhere, and others sharing frustration that he was living in his car but buying Starbucks coffees and using a MacBook.

"I've had a few viral videos and after they get so big there are always a lot of awful comments but this one was extremely negative. After a while you just have to stop looking," said Offutt.

"I find it a little laughable because people always tell you to be different and find a way to follow your dreams, but when you actually do it, the reaction is 'but not like that'."

"How down bad do you have to be to live out your car," wrote one commenter, while another TikToker posted: "Get a job and live like everyone else...that's not a life."

Despite the critical comments, Offutt hasn't been put off sharing his journey and doing what he loves: "It amazes me that, in 2022, people are still so concerned with how someone else lives when it has no effect on them," he said.

"The comment sections of the internet are very interesting because they would never behave like that in a face-to-face interaction."