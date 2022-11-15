ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

zagsblog.com

Jon Scheyer, Duke, sign second straight elite class

Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA’s early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke’s first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball must make change in starting lineup

It is time for the Duke basketball team to make a change in the starting lineup. Tuesday’s night loss to Kansas singled that it’s time for the Duke basketball team to adjust its starting lineup. Head coach Jon Scheyer rolled with a starting five of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Durham, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thehowler.org

Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe

Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
RALEIGH, NC
Essence

This Year’s HBCU Homecoming Events Costed Patrons More Than All Other Years

Inflation forced homecoming event costs to rise but so did economic HBCU community stimulation. Homecoming celebrations flooded everyone’s timelines last month, and now the revenue reports are in. According to The Grio, the cost to attend events were significantly more than years’ past. The outlet pointed out that...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham shootings down, but homicides are up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
DURHAM, NC

