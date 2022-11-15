Read full article on original website
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society
The Many Grocery Chains of Cary, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
zagsblog.com
Jon Scheyer, Duke, sign second straight elite class
Duke head men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer announced the signing of five players to the class of 2023 during the NCAA’s early signing period. The second class fully recruited and signed by Duke’s first-year coach is currently ranked No. 2 overall by both ESPN and 247Sports. It...
Duke basketball must make change in starting lineup
It is time for the Duke basketball team to make a change in the starting lineup. Tuesday’s night loss to Kansas singled that it’s time for the Duke basketball team to adjust its starting lineup. Head coach Jon Scheyer rolled with a starting five of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
247Sports
Party like it's 1999? Watch the N.C. A&T Aggies end the season of the last HBCU to win a PWI Chip
The 1999 North Carolina A&T Aggies football team represented North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the 1999 NCAA Division I-AA football season and eventually the playoffs. The team was led by head coach Bill Hayes and played as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Aggies...
Durham, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
wfmynews2.com
13 Triad high schools are in the running for the state championship
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the 3rd of the high school football playoffs-- and the Triad--has made its presence felt---throughout these first two rounds. We started with a total of 254 teams, now we are down to just 64. As each division has reached its Sweet 16'. 13 Triad schools are still alive and fighting to be named state champions.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
thehowler.org
Meet Maggie Kane: WHS alumna and founder of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can cafe
Nearly seven years ago, on her 25th birthday, Wakefield High School alumna Maggie Kane anxiously sat in the waiting room at the Secretary of State office in downtown Raleigh. For Kane, months of intensive research, community outreach, fundraising and tedious paperwork all culminated in the next half an hour as she awaited the non-profit status of her big idea. What Kane didn’t realize was that in 30 minutes, she would walk out of that same office as the founder and executive director of Raleigh’s first pay-what-you-can café – and would forever change the lives of those experiencing poverty in the Raleigh community.
Essence
This Year’s HBCU Homecoming Events Costed Patrons More Than All Other Years
Inflation forced homecoming event costs to rise but so did economic HBCU community stimulation. Homecoming celebrations flooded everyone’s timelines last month, and now the revenue reports are in. According to The Grio, the cost to attend events were significantly more than years’ past. The outlet pointed out that...
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
cbs17
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
