Thanksgiving. It means so many things to so many people, but if there's one thing that pretty much everyone has in common when it comes to this food-based holiday, it's that from menu planning to execution, it's one of the most stressful cooking days of the year. There's a lot of pressure to make a perfect meal, especially when it comes to the turkey, but let's be real — we don't always have what it takes to churn out a big feast, especially if we're only celebrating with a few people anyway. Luckily, you don't have to go without turkey just because you don't feel like cooking and doing dishes all day — at least, not if you have a Costco membership.

11 MINUTES AGO